Alabama Fans Pull Off Classy Gesture For Nick Saban After Retirement Announcement

Alabama fans showed up in numbers Wednesday night to honor Nick Saban following his retirement announcement.

The greatest college football coach to ever live retired after 17 years in Tuscaloosa and a run that might never be matched again. He leaves college football with a total of seven national title rings. Simply incredible.

Saban’s decision immediately sent shockwaves through the college football world, and left fans in an emotional state.

In what was a truly awesome move, Alabama fans gathered around the statue of Nick Saban on campus and laid down Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, Coke, cards and sang “Dixieland Delight.”

Alabama fans have laid out Little Debbies into a script A in front of the Nick Saban statue



💀

Dixieland Delight continues in front of Coach Saban's statue 🎶

Alabama fans decorating Nick Saban's statue with cards, oatmeal cream pies and other items as he after he announced his retirement

The Nick Saban statue, at the moment.

The Nick Saban statue, at the moment.

Little Debbie oatmeal cream pies, Coke bottles, flowers, and around 50 people in 40-degree temps.

Alabama fans honor Nick Saban.

I’m not even an Alabama fan, and I’ll be the first to admit this has me feeling some kind of way. People who don’t love college football don’t understand the impact great coaches have.

It’s about a lot more than Xs and Os. A great college football coach can be the face of an entire state. He gives people something to rally around, celebrate and be proud of.

Nick Saban gave the entire state of Alabama something to cheer about for nearly two decades. He won six national titles in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama coach Nick Saban retired Wednesday. Fans paid their respects at his statue on campus. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

He brought pride to millions of people, and with little to no warning, he decided to ride off into retirement. Many fans had no idea how to react.

The fans above decided to gather and pay their respects to Saban in a truly touching and awesome way. Is there any doubt he’s going to be remembered as the GOAT? All doubts are absolutely gone.

Alabama fan on news Nick Saban is retiring.



Sums it up for a lot of people. pic.twitter.com/eBNbonl0Wn — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 10, 2024

Props to Nick Saban on the greatest career in the history of the sport, and shoutout to all the fans who sent him off with touching tributes. College football remains the greatest sport on Earth, and we’ll never apologize for it.