Alabama Fans Loudly Chant Anti-Dabo Swinney Message Amid New Coaching Search

Some Alabama fans want absolutely nothing to do with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

The Crimson Tide are searching for a new coach after Nick Saban’s shocking retirement announcement Wednesday. The decision has left college football fans in a state of shock as the program scrambles for a new leader.

Well, at least some fans came together to make it crystal clear Dabo Swinney – who played at Alabama – should absolutely not be in the mix.

Brittany Decker tweeted a video of a group of Alabama fans loudly chanting “Anyone but Dabo!” near Saban’s statue.

Give it a watch below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Students chant “anyone but Dabo!” in front of Bryant-Denny Stadium. @WVTM13 pic.twitter.com/3MPGDt7WQ9 — Brittany Decker (@BrittanyWVTM13) January 11, 2024

Well, that really does sum it up for at least a portion of Alabama fans. Hard to leave much to interpretation with a “Anyone but Dabo!” chant right next to Saban’s statue.

The crazy thing is, if this was three years ago, Alabama fans would be going wild at the opportunity to land Dabo Swinney.

Will Alabama hire Dabo Swinney? Fans are already pushing back on the idea. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

However, times have changed a lot since Dabo’s last national title for the 2018 season. College football is now all about the transfer portal and NIL.

The Clemson coach hasn’t shown much interest in getting behind either, and the Tigers have taken a step back in recent years. Alabama fans apparently have little to no interest in seeing the same regression in Tuscaloosa.

Having said that, Swinney’s buyout is shockingly low. It’s only $7.5 million, according to Pete Thamel. Alabama can find that money under the couch.

Buyouts for potential Alabama head coach candidates

Dan Lanning — $20 million

Kalen DeBoer — $12 million

Dabo Swinney — $7.5 million

James Franklin — $6 million

Mike Norvell — $4 million — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 10, 2024

Should Alabama target Dabo Swinney or look elsewhere? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.