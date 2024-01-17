Alabama Head Coach Nate Oats Shoves Opposing Player

Videos by OutKick

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats got in on the fun when things got a little testy on Tuesday against Missouri.

The Tigers made the trek down to Tuscaloosa for a date with the 11-5 Crimson Tide on Tuesday night, and it didn’t take too long for the heat to get turned up.

With just more than seven minutes to play in the first half, it looked like tempers started to flare. Missouri’s Aidan Shaw stepped in to defend his teammate.

However, Oats wasn’t having it and gave him an unceremonious escort of the fray.

What’s interesting about this whole sequence with Nate Oats was the referee seeing it and gives the whole ‘Whoa!’ reaction pic.twitter.com/8rBKiF42C0 — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) January 17, 2024

The Alabama bench boss even gave Shaw a nice “Get out!” for good measure.

This felt like the basketball version of any movie or TV show where someone gets kicked out of a bar or club. The bouncer picks them up by the belt loops and throws them out the door.

It gave off the same vibes.

Now, where things will get interesting is how this all plays out. Surely, a coach giving a player a shove is not the kind of look the SEC or NCAA is going to like a whole lot.

I can understand the argument of wanting to protect your players, however, things weren’t that out of hand. There was a little bit of bumping, some shoving, and some chit-chat.

Chit-chat that I’m fairly certain didn’t have to do with the best places to grab a bite to eat in Tuscaloosa.

Plus, a referee was standing right there while it all happened. If you look at his reaction, he seems shocked that Oats took matters into his own hands.

Will he face any kind of discipline for it?

We shall see…

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle