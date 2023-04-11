New Alabama Five-Star Running Back’s Wicked Fast Feet, Jacked Arms Put SEC On Notice During Spring Ball

Videos by OutKick

Five-star running back Justice Haynes was the No. 1 player at his position in the Class of 2023 and the No. 27 recruit overall. The Georgia-native surprisingly committed to Alabama in July and signed with the Crimson Tide during the early signing period in December.

Haynes is going to be a monster. He is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds and his arms are absolutely terrifying, in a good way.

Justice Haynes' arms are frightening pic.twitter.com/JskeBw8ul2 — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) April 3, 2022

Haynes played for Buford High School, which finished the regular season as the top team in the Peach State, but was shockingly upset in the playoffs and missed out on the quarterfinals for the first time this century. The Wolves’ bid for their fourth-straight state championship ended in November.

As did Haynes’ incredible career.

Carries 784

Yards 7758

YAC 9.9

Rushing TD's 95

REC 19

Yard 399

REC YAC 21

REC TD's 5

Passing attempts 3

Passing yards 156

Passing TDs 1

KOR yards 485

KOR 2 TD's

Career TDs 103

48 games

4th leading all time rusher in Georgia history and 8th in rushing TD’s in Georgia history pic.twitter.com/AWyapjMhkj — Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) November 29, 2022

Now, as Haynes turns his focus toward the SEC, he is wrapping up his first spring on the collegiate level. The 18-year-old looks college ready and continues to turn heads in more ways than one.

Justice Haynes was built in a lab.

Haynes’ trainer posted a video of the then-high school senior doing some leg and balance work back in November and it was easy to mistake him for a full-grown man. While the size of Nick Saban’s newest ball-carrier’s quads are one thing, his arms are massive.

Remember, Haynes was not even a freshman in college at the time. That’s scary.

The Crimson Tide are reloading at running back — again.

He’s got the juice.

Haynes is now turning heads in spring ball.

Although Haynes should technically be finishing his last semester of high school, the young back is already making a case for playing time this fall. Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Jam Miller make for a crowded running back room, but it could be hard to keep the five-star freshman off of the field.

It’s been great, I mean all guys have done well, all four guys have had really good springs they’re all very productive players. All those guys can contribute to the team in some ways I mean doing really well as long as we can stay healthy at that position, I don’t think that’s an issue on our team. — Nick Saban speaking about the running backs while recapping Alabama’s first spring scrimmage

And of the three, it was Haynes who really stood out.

“Justice went crazy today,” one source told Touchdown Alabama after the Crimson Tide’s first scrimmage of the spring. He scored three times that afternoon.

Even Haynes’ counterparts are taking notice.

His speed, being able to catch out the backfield, great guy, He learns well, came in ready to work. Overall, just a very, very smart kid, knows what he’s about, about his business and knows what to do. — Roydell Williams

One video in particular has sent shockwaves across college football Twitter. Haynes’ feet are stupid fast.

#Alabama freshman five-star RB Justice Haynes showing off some impressive feet 👀 (via UA Athletics)



🔗 https://t.co/nG5y6ai7Mc pic.twitter.com/Qz3LXcT2cX — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) April 11, 2023

🏈 Alabama RBs working footwork under the chute pic.twitter.com/vjoqWvJJ8c — PreSnap (@presnapinc) April 11, 2023

Tackling Haynes is going to be something that the SEC West wishes it didn’t have to do. But it does!