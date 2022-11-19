Inside Look At Bryant-Denny Stadium’s Founders Suites Is The Most Luxurious Way To Watch An Alabama Football Game

Alabama football is this century’s most dominant program. There is no debate.

Although USC had its run in the early 2000s, the Crimson Tide has not won 10 games just five times since 1999. They are the standard.

As a result, the amount of money flowing through the program in Tuscaloosa is immense. Its Founders Suites at Bryant-Denny Stadium are the perfect example and they look like the inside of a country club, if not even nicer.

A view of the Nick Saban statue outside Bryant-Denny Stadium on campus of the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images)

Located on the west side of the stadium, they are the epitome of luxury. An inside look at the suites is rather eye-popping.

Alabama’s Founders Suites are beautiful.

To enter, guests walk through a doorway of rich mahogany. From there, they are met by marble flooring that leads to a full kitchen with marble countertops and a massive island in the middle. It is fully-stocked with enough catering for four quarters, and plenty of booze.

Once they’ve gathered their meal and drink, a living room-like sitting space awaits. Leather couches surround a massive flatscreen TV and a row of chairs line the indoor/outdoor sitting space that overlooks the field.

Should the in-stadium atmosphere be more of the vibe, an outdoor, covered box is equipped with movie theater seating. Another TV hangs from above to allow fans the luxury of broadcast replays and things of that nature.

Founders Suites are ok pic.twitter.com/BFaeqyG6m8 — Parody Hunter Johnson (@BurnerLJohnson) November 19, 2022

Alabama’s Founders Suites are tricked out to the nines and hard to beat. It is the most lavish way to watch Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide take the field.

Each Founders Suite sold for $5 million when the school renovated the stadium in 2019. There are 10 of them and the $50 million total went a long way in funding the construction. Hence why they are called “Founders” suites. Whomever it is that gets to take-in the game from the nicest box in football every week, they are living well.