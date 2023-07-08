Alabama Fan Maddie Hope Invades Lake Norman

Videos by OutKick

Instagram star and noted Alabama football fan Maddie Hope started off July by invading Lake Norman and going viral on social media.

Typical Crimson Tide summer, I reckon.

Hope, an up-and-coming star — both at Outkick and nationally — hit the lake this Friday for the second time in as many weeks. This time, the Instagram and TikTok star took on Lake Norman in North Carolina.

“All summer long,” she wrote on Instagram, perhaps also signaling her allegiance to Kid Rock and, in turn, taking a shot at Bud Light?

Who knows!

Instagram star Maddie Hope is coming

Another day, another heater from ‘Bama Maddie Hope. What a few weeks it’s been for Instagram’s newest star, both by the water and on the links.

That’s right. Turns out, our girl is also hellbent on joining the golf influencer field. It’s a crowded one, led by Paige Spiranac, but one I think she can make a name for herself in.

As long as she gets the proper training, of course. Applications welcome!

I’d suggest starting with some shoes. Feel like those are key to any solid round of golf. That’s just me, though.

Solid putting stance, for sure. No complaints on that. As the kids say, it’ll play. The pajamas look is also an interesting choice, but again, I’m not a rising Instagram star, so take everything I say with a grain of salt.

Anyway, like I said — it’s been a big few weeks for Maddie Hope. She took fans behind-the-scenes of her summer vacation earlier in the week — which included some more lake time and a couple trips to the tennis court — and also appeared to crush the Fourth of July.

No shock there. Buckle up, world. Maddie Hope is coming.