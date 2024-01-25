Alabama-Auburn Basketball Game Delayed By Light Malfunction, Tide Fans Chant ‘F*ck You Auburn’

Videos by OutKick
Alabama-Auburn is arguably the biggest and best rivalry in all of college football. But, the rivalry extends beyond just the football field. There’s no love lost between the two schools when it comes to basketball, either.
On Wednesday night, the two squads met for an SEC battle on the hardwood. Despite sporting just a 12-6 record, Alabama rates as quite a strong team this year.
However, Auburn rates slightly better and has a much better record to show for it. Entering Wednesday night, the Tigers were ranked No. 8 in the country and are 16-2.
That makes Wednesday’s showdown even more important, especially for Alabama. The Tide needs to start building its NCAA Tournament resume and a win over Auburn would go a long way.
Auburn won the opening tip and immediately hit a three-pointer to take the very early lead. Then … the lights went out. Literally.
Actually, the lights technically went out before the game started. Auburn forward Johni Broome hit the game’s first shot in near-darkness.
Immediately following this shot, though, officials stopped the game. To pass the time, Crimson Tide fans decided to break out in a chant.
This particular chant was, uh, not safe for work.
After around 15 minutes, the crew got the lights working for the game to resume.
However, that 15-minute delay was enough time for fans to head to social media to make jokes about Alabama not being able to pay for lighting in their basketball arena.
To make matters worse, after the lights came back on, a new issue cropped up.
Tough times in Tuscaloosa, indeed.
