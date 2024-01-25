Alabama-Auburn Basketball Game Delayed By Light Malfunction, Tide Fans Chant ‘F*ck You Auburn’

Videos by OutKick

Alabama-Auburn is arguably the biggest and best rivalry in all of college football. But, the rivalry extends beyond just the football field. There’s no love lost between the two schools when it comes to basketball, either.

On Wednesday night, the two squads met for an SEC battle on the hardwood. Despite sporting just a 12-6 record, Alabama rates as quite a strong team this year.

However, Auburn rates slightly better and has a much better record to show for it. Entering Wednesday night, the Tigers were ranked No. 8 in the country and are 16-2.

That makes Wednesday’s showdown even more important, especially for Alabama. The Tide needs to start building its NCAA Tournament resume and a win over Auburn would go a long way.

Alabama guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. celebrates a three-pointer against Vanderbilt. (Photo: Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Auburn won the opening tip and immediately hit a three-pointer to take the very early lead. Then … the lights went out. Literally.

Actually, the lights technically went out before the game started. Auburn forward Johni Broome hit the game’s first shot in near-darkness.

Start of Alabama-Auburn being played in the dark after lights went out for pregame introductions and haven’t turned back on. pic.twitter.com/iem7jUMw4A — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 25, 2024

What is going on at Coleman Coliseum?



Auburn hits a 3 with the lights out on their side of the court.



Why did they even start the game? pic.twitter.com/Zlz1sP31JP — David Schultz (@Schultzycast) January 25, 2024

Immediately following this shot, though, officials stopped the game. To pass the time, Crimson Tide fans decided to break out in a chant.

This particular chant was, uh, not safe for work.

Alabama students chant f-u Auburn as the arena crew tries to get the lights to work. pic.twitter.com/giijZVYYwy — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 25, 2024

After around 15 minutes, the crew got the lights working for the game to resume.

BREAKING: After 15 minute delay, lights have turned back on in Coleman Coliseum for Alabama-Auburn. Game will restart in 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/XtwHJrAcgg — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) January 25, 2024

Alabama AD Greg Byrne apologizes to Refs and Coach Bruce Pearl after the light malfunction is solved. @NextRoundLive #RollTide #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/ih9Y1LbCnp — Jim Dunaway (@jimdunaway) January 25, 2024

However, that 15-minute delay was enough time for fans to head to social media to make jokes about Alabama not being able to pay for lighting in their basketball arena.

Imagine being a prime time basketball broadcast and spending all day prepping your team, crew, audio, etc., and then the venue can’t get the light turned on.



Welcome to Tuscaloosa, Alabama. — Sir Barnsalot (@barnsalot) January 25, 2024

How many Alabama fans does it take to work a light switch — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) January 25, 2024

Man, even the Alabama Basketball arena lights entered the transfer portal.



Tough scene in Tuscaloosa… pic.twitter.com/7xRfb68KcD — E2C Network: The Auburn Experience (@E2C_Network) January 25, 2024

Alabama need to recruit a 5 ⭐️ light technician lmao — Ace 🦅 (@AceWDE) January 25, 2024

Now that Alabama is having to funnel all its money to NIL, they can no longer afford to pay their light bills. SAD! https://t.co/DSOUVzAABt — Russell Smith (@Russell___Smith) January 25, 2024

To make matters worse, after the lights came back on, a new issue cropped up.

Now, the light on Alabama’s backboard won’t go off.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/hC7e1FhOLG — Matthew Wallace (@mattwallaceAU) January 25, 2024

Tough times in Tuscaloosa, indeed.