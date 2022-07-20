AL Takes Ninth Straight Victory Against NL At 92nd All-Star Game

The 92nd All-Star Game turned into a ninth-straight victory for the American League, live from Chavez Ravine on Tuesday night, defeating the National League, 3-2.

The first highlight of the Midsummer Classic came when Angels All-Star Shohei Ohtani got picked off by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

First pitch, first swing and then picked off. https://t.co/KrOvyXYB1d pic.twitter.com/K1lX8YocHL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 20, 2022

In the bottom of the first, a hit to center from Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts brought home Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña, Jr. to give the NL an early 1-0 lead. St. Louis Cardinal Paul Goldschmidt hit the first home run of the All-Star Game, putting the NL up 2-0. And for a fleeting moment, viewers wondered if this year’s NL squad was capable of breaking the unlucky streak.

Paul Goldschmidt is actually on another level this year 💣 pic.twitter.com/EIZWlY3NjV — Marc Luino (@GiraffeNeckMarc) July 20, 2022

A two-run homer, and absolute rocket of a 457-footer, from New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton in the fourth inning tied things up at 2-2.

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton hit the go-ahead score following Stanton’s shot to left field.

Stanton, a Los Angeleno from birth, took home the Ted Williams MVP award.

(Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Representing the AL in his own MVP-worthy showcase on the mound and broadcast was Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah. The broadcast booth got a kick as Manoah counted down the strikes.

The AL’s bullpen proved dominant as a whole, comprised of Astros’ Framber Valdez, Oakland’s Paul Blackburn, Texas’ Martin Perez, New York Yankee Nestor Cortes, Baltimore’s Jorge Lopez and Detroit’s Gregory Soto. The NL only tallied a single hit off the AL pitchers after the first inning.

Dodgers and NL coach Dave Roberts is now 0-3 in the last three All-Star games.

