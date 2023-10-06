Al Michaels Claims He Hasn’t Knowingly Eaten A Vegetable In 78 Years

Videos by OutKick

Al Michaels absolutely hates vegetables and he doesn’t care who knows it.

Most people grow up disliking vegetables, and then as they get older, they start mixing more and more greens into their diet. For example, I eat a couple servings of broccoli every single day, but I wasn’t always that way. There was a long time where I also rejected vegetables. Like many people, I grew out of it..

Al Michaels apparently never did, and he claims he’s never knowingly consumed any.

Al Michaels hates vegetables. He claims he’s never knowingly eaten one. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“To this day, no. And I guess what I’ve proven, Chris, is man does not need vegetables to survive,” Wallace said in an interview with Chris Wallace when asked if it’s true he’s never knowingly eaten a vegetable.

Yes, Al Michaels rejects vegetables like OutKick rejects woke nonsense.

Al Michaels has never eaten a vegetable… this man is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/EDNe8D9KvE — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) October 6, 2023

Al Michaels hates vegetables.

Is refusing to ever eat vegetables extremely alpha or extremely stupid? Is it a mix of the two? It’s hard to say, but I’d like to lean towards believing it’s an alpha move.

Al Michaels is 78. He’s nearly 80-years-old. Avoiding vegetables for eight decades requires significantly more effort than just eating some, but to paraphrase the great Dan Dakich, “I ain’t mad about it.”

Al Michaels says he hasn’t knowingly eaten a vegetable in 78 years of life. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

People are different, and need different stuff. Different bodies also react differently to different diets. For example, I used to drink soda and was fat. My body doesn’t do sugar well. Meanwhile, I know some people who eat steak and potatoes twice a day and have virtually no body fat. I’m pretty sure the FDA advises against two steaks a day, but they’re in their 60s and kicking just fine.

For Al Michaels, he’s been on this planet for 78 years and avoids vegetables like the plague. He seems to be doing fine. Who are we to judge?

Having said that, if I could recommend the best vegetable, it’s definitely petite broccoli mixed in with some rice, chicken and hot sauce. Simple, healthy and delicious. Perhaps, Al Michaels and I will have to meet up for a little taste testing menu of different vegetables. That’s the kind of content people crave.

Al Michaels isn’t a fan of vegetables. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Let us know in the comments below what you think about Michaels not having a vegetable in nearly 80 years of life. The reactions should be fun to see.