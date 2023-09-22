Al Michaels Claims Stefon Diggs Suffered Season-Ending Injury, Likely Sends Bills Fans Into Panic

Videos by OutKick

Al Michaels had an unfortunate mixup during the “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

The legendary sportscaster was on the mic as usual for the “TNF” matchup between the Giants and 49ers, and switched up the Diggs brothers.

Dallas Cowboys Trevon Diggs suffered a season-ending ACL injury in practice, and it’s a massive blow to the franchise’s defense. Diggs is a very solid DB, and without him, there could be problems in the secondary.

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs is out for the year after tearing his ACL in practice. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs is a star receiver for the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately for Buffalo fans watching the game, they were informed by Michaels that Stefon had torn his ACL.

“They lost Stefon Diggs today to the Cowboys. Torn ACL. Huge loss,” Michaels said late in the fourth quarter during the broadcast.

Al Michaels mistakenly claims Stefon Diggs tore his ACL.

Obviously, there’s just one major problem with Al Michaels‘ mistake. Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills has both of ACLs intact.

His brother Trevon, unfortunately, does not. Same last name. Very different players on very different teams.

You might have had a panic attack if you were a Bills fan with the game on in the background unaware of what happened to Trevon Diggs.

Al Michaels mistakenly claims Stefon Diggs tore his ACL. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Just walking to the fridge to grab another beer, and you hear Stefon Diggs is out for the year with a torn ACL. Yeah, that’s a good reason to panic. The only thing that slightly saved Al Michaels here is the fact he said Cowboys while talking about Stefon Diggs.

The comment didn’t add up to begin with, but I’m sure it still gave some Bills fans a serious moment of concern.

Breathe easy. Trevon – not Stefon – is out for the year.

Stefon Diggs didn’t tear his ACL. His brother Trevon is out for the season after tearing his ACL. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

We all make mistakes (hand up, we all know what happened earlier in the week with the AI video), but not all of us announce the wrong player suffered a season-ending injury. Keep it together, Al. No need to send people into a panic.