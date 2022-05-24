Al Michaels Expected To Return To NBC For Select NFL Games

A return to NBC will come sooner than later for longtime broadcaster Al Michaels, who has been calling marquee Sunday Night Football matchups on the network since 2006.

Despite leaving NBC for Amazon this offseason to spearhead the Thursday Night Football booth, alongside ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Michaels has been given emeritus status by NBC, meaning he’ll be able to return to call games across their different streams.

NBC Sports Keeps Al Michaels for Some Duties With ‘Emeritus’ Deal https://t.co/ub6k2dWgph — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2022

According to Yahoo Sports, Michaels will “broadcast and contribute across NBC Sports’ high-profile properties.”

Michaels is expected to return to the NBC booth for the network’s postseason coverage, which reportedly includes a “divisional game and two wild card games next season.”

Filling in for Michaels’ spot on SNF is longtime NFL analyst Mike Tirico, who will saddle up next to Cris Collinsworth to call games for the Sunday night schedule.

Collinsworth and Michaels shared the broadcast booth in Super Bowl 56, marking Michaels’ 11th appearance calling the championship game.

Michaels signed with Amazon in March and is slated to call 16 contests for the network in the upcoming year.

