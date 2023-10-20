Al Michaels’ Call For Jaguars’ Winning Touchdown Against Saints Was Sad

Videos by OutKick

Everyone inside the Superdome in New Orleans and every fan watching the game at home realized Christian Kirk scored for the Jacksonville Jaguars with just over three minutes left in regulation on Thursday night to break a 24-24 tie.

Al Michaels seemed to be the only person watching the game to miss what stood as the game-winning touchdown, which is a less-than-ideal situation for the lead analyst on the call.

During the play, Kirk was running down the sideline but never got that close to stepping out of bounds. Michaels was convinced he stepped out at the one, despite the fact that Kirk immediately started celebrating the score.

“Kirk takes the ball all the way, to about the 1-yard line,” Michaels is heard saying. “They’re gonna spot it as he thinks he scored the touchdown…And they’re going to call it a touchdown now.”

In Michaels’ defense, he is watching the game from a press box a hundred yards away, give or take, but on the contrary, even if Kirk had stepped out at the one-yard line, Michaels’ lack of enthusiasm on a massive gain with three minutes left on the clock would still be alarming.

While plenty of NFL fans are voicing serious criticism at Michaels for the abomination of a call, we do have to remember this is a man who turns 79 years old in just a few week’s time.

Al Michaels is the legend of all legends when it comes to sportscasters and play-by-play guys, but Father Time is undefeated and is starting to take his shots.

Getting old stinks.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris. You can also email him at mark.harris@outkick.com