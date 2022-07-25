Al Gore: Today’s Smart Man Saying Dumb Things

Al Gore is a really smart man. If you listen to Al Gore, he invented the Internet, the climate, your password, your wife, robots.

“Al Gore is the dumbest smart person alive going back to the election where had rosy red cheeks and he spoke like an idiot,” Dan Dakich said on Don’t @ Me. “I’m not going to lie.”

“The worst public speaker is obviously this guy Biden. Second worst was Obama because he said nothing other than something that he wanted to put on a wall and tied for. Second, worse was George W Bush. But this guy right here, he’s the worst public speaker, non actual president division,” Dan said. “So this clown yesterday decides that it’s a good idea because this is what idiots do to invoke, invoke on ‘Meet the Press’ that climate deniers are like the police in Uvalde, Texas.”

“Now. Hey, look, I think we all get what he was trying to say. But with 21 dead children right there in front of us. It’s an idiotic, insensitive, moronic comparison to make. Now, I’m not surprised because this very smart man — public speaking wise — is idiotic, moronic and insensitive when he needs to be. It’s the Democratic way.”

Here’s what Dan had to say:

