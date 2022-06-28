AJ McCarron Seeks NFL Return

AJ McCarron was supposed to be the back up to Matt Ryan in 2021 until he tore his ACL in training camp that wrecked any potential opportunity. He’s just now been cleared to resume football activities and he’s hoping that can lead to a return in 2022. McCarron hopped on NFL Network to share his desire to return to the gridiron.

“You never know what your future holds, what it is in this game, so I’m just ready, waiting for a call,” McCarron said. “But right now, I’m enjoying my time off and being able to be a dad and being around my three boys for the first time in a while.”

We honestly wish him the best of luck because this is what a person sounds like when they’re out of a job and will do and say anything to return to their previous role. Unlike Colin Kaepernick, who continues to discuss topics that have nothing to do with the NFL, McCarron wants his foot through the door. If that means riding the pine and strapping helmet in the second half following an injury, so be it. His remarks come across like a man understanding of how competitive the field is, even to fill back up quarterback gigs.

AJ McCarron has started only four games in his NFL career completing 109 passes on 62.6 percent of his attempts — six touchdowns and surrendered three interceptions. The 31-year-old former Alabama quarterback stays in his lane and we wouldn’t doubt if a team comes calling for him to hold a clipboard like a professional.