A.J. Brown had himself a Sunday, but the lowlight ended up being what stood out to his teammates. He was caught from behind on his way to the end zone and his fellow Eagles didn’t let him live it down.

Brown, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, was traded from Tennessee to Philadelphia in the offseason. Since then, the 25-year-old pass-catcher has been on a tear.

Sunday was the culmination of an already impressive season that has seen his team go undefeated through the first seven games. Brown caught six passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-13 win over the Steelers.

However, if he was just a little bit faster, he could’ve had four touchdowns.

Brown got loose just beyond midfield and was streaking toward the end zone. After cutting back at about the 45-yard-line and shaking Minkah Fitzpatrick momentarily, the Pittsburgh cornerback caught up, ran him down and brought him to the turf just inside the 15-yard-line.

Where Brown may have expected his teammates to celebrate him for the big play and his strong run, that was not the case at all. He got back to the sideline and immediately caught some slack for letting Fitzpatrick catch up and make the tackle.

A.J. Brown Got Roasted

Devonta Smith joked to Zach Pascal that he is officially faster than Brown, to which Pascal said he already knew that to be facts. A.J. Brown didn’t like that.

“I don’t care what the hell they tell you,” he said before getting cut off.

“I just watched you run,” rebutted Pascal.

“YOU’RE NOT FASTER THAN ME,” Brown said back.

Pascal didn’t back down and doubled down that he is faster than Brown.

“After seeing that, I know it now,” he said about Fitzpatrick running Brown down.

Moments later, linebacker Shaun Bradley went over, completely unaware of the conversation that was just had, and added salt to Brown’s wound. “I thought you were faster than that!”

"You officially faster than him."



A.J. Brown got roasted for getting caught from behind 😂 @1kalwaysopen_ pic.twitter.com/f5g7ExldO8 — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) November 2, 2022

The entire exchange is hilarious. And unfortunately for Brown, not only did Fitzpatrick run him down, but he ran a 40-yard dash that was .03-seconds faster during their respective NFL Combines. So Minkah Fitzpatrick, technically, is faster than A.J. Brown both on-paper and in-game.