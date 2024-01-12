AJ Brown Deletes All Eagles Photos From His Social Media As His All-About-Me Streak Carries Into Playoffs

Videos by OutKick

If you thought AJ Brown was going to head into the NFL playoffs quietly and without drawing any added attention to himself then you simply haven’t been keeping up with the Philadelphia Eagles star.

Friday, just a few days before the Eagles’ first-round matchup against the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Monday, he made his latest move in what has now turned into a sideshow saga by deleting all Eagles photos from his Instagram account. Brown also deactivated his X account on Friday.

AJ Brown has deleted all football/#Eagles related posts from his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/P5ZIdT4Zla — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 12, 2024

Brown deactivating his X account could be looked at as him simply removing a distraction ahead of what he and the Eagles hope is a deep run in the playoffs. Deleting all things Eagles from his Instagram, however, does nothing but add drama to a situation that isn’t lacking in that department.

This tactic from Brown appears to be a way for him to draw more focus and doubt his way and make Monday night’s game in Tampa a more prove-it moment than it already is.

At Thanksgiving, the Eagles were 10-1 and widely regarded as the best team in the NFL. Fast-forward seven weeks to the end of the regular season, and they’re limping into the postseason as losers of five of their last six games.

It’s no secret that the Eagles are highly dysfunctional and disorganized at the moment, and Brown hasn’t exactly helped get them out of their funk the last handful of weeks. His odd social media activity can’t possibly help the cause, either.

Following the Eagles’ colossal collapse at home against the lowly Arizona Cardinals on New Year’s Eve, Brown avoided the media by saying “I’m not about to talk.” He hadn’t spoken with the media in the lead-up to the game against Arizona that week and avoided reporters after Philly’s win over the New York Giants on Christmas as well.

In the days following, one of his Eagles teammates called Brown out for his bad body language.

“Any time you have bad body language from a leader like that, other guys see it, and it’s not good,” the unnamed veteran explained.

Brown and the Eagles as a whole are uber-talented and it feels like things could click for them in Tampa Bay on Monday night. That’s been the idea over the last month, however, and things have only gone from bad to worse for the Birds.