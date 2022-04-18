Search
Cart 0
Menu
Search
Cart 0

in OKTC

AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin Skipping OTAs Amid Contract Disputes

updated

It’s a great time to be a star receiver in the NFL, especially one who is looking to get paid.

Look no further than Titans receiver AJ Brown, 49ers receiver Debo Samuel and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin as evidence. All three are seeking new contracts and are skipping organized team activities during the offseason in order to help make that happen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Titans and Commanders started their OTAs on Monday, with the Niners slated to begin on Tuesday.

Either way, this has been quite an offseason for those who make bank catching balls.

Deebo Samuel
49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel heads to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

For instance, the Dolphins landed Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, and Hill landed a four-year deal worth $140 million in the process.

Or how about Davante Adams, who went from the Packers to the Raiders, to the tune of five years and up to $142.5 million?

Terry McLaurin
Washington receiver Terry McLaurin is pursued by De’Vondre Campbell of the Green Bay Packers during a game in October. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brown, Samuel and McLaurin will never command those type of numbers, but they apparently want more than they are (ahem) receiving now.

Brown, 24, struggled with injuries last season, but went for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two. When healthy, he’s one of the best, as the Titans went 11-2 in games he played in 2021. In those 13 games, he went for 869 yards and five touchdowns on 63 catches.

Samuel, 26, was fantastic, finishing fifth in the NFL with 1,405 yards. He caught six TDs and rushed for eight more. The latter ties a league single-season record for a receiver.

And McLaurin, 26, compiled 1,053 yards and five TDs on 27 catches. Quite a feat, given Washington’s uneven play from the quarterback position.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here

© 2021 Outkick Media LLC

Back to Top
Close

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service.

Okay, Thanks

Log In

Not a VIP? Subscribe Here.