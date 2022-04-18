AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin Skipping OTAs Amid Contract Disputes

It’s a great time to be a star receiver in the NFL, especially one who is looking to get paid.

Look no further than Titans receiver AJ Brown, 49ers receiver Debo Samuel and Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin as evidence. All three are seeking new contracts and are skipping organized team activities during the offseason in order to help make that happen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Titans and Commanders started their OTAs on Monday, with the Niners slated to begin on Tuesday.

Either way, this has been quite an offseason for those who make bank catching balls.

For instance, the Dolphins landed Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs, and Hill landed a four-year deal worth $140 million in the process.

Or how about Davante Adams, who went from the Packers to the Raiders, to the tune of five years and up to $142.5 million?

Brown, Samuel and McLaurin will never command those type of numbers, but they apparently want more than they are (ahem) receiving now.

Brown, 24, struggled with injuries last season, but went for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two. When healthy, he’s one of the best, as the Titans went 11-2 in games he played in 2021. In those 13 games, he went for 869 yards and five touchdowns on 63 catches.

Samuel, 26, was fantastic, finishing fifth in the NFL with 1,405 yards. He caught six TDs and rushed for eight more. The latter ties a league single-season record for a receiver.

And McLaurin, 26, compiled 1,053 yards and five TDs on 27 catches. Quite a feat, given Washington’s uneven play from the quarterback position.