Airports Unhinged: Southwest Passenger Punches Gate Agent, Gets Arrested

A Southwest Airlines customer who was escorted off a flight Tuesday night at Atlanta International Airport decided the best way to handle the situation was by punching a Southwest Airlines employee.

Police say Courtney Drummond, 44, of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested and booked into the Clayton County Jail on charges ranging from battery, simple battery to obstructing an officer. The incident, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, started as Drummond’s flight taxied to the runway, but Courtney wasn’t in the mood to listen to the flight attendants.

The plane was turned around, Court was kicked off the plane and that’s when he went off on gate agents who were clearly just trying to finish off another day at the office. Then this happened:

Craziness breaks out in the Atlanta Airport! 🥴👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/XdjmG5ehrN — Cyndi Burnham Schonefeld (@OffCyndisc) March 23, 2022

This is just another example of airports that have become magnets for the unhinged. Last week, a passenger at Dallas Fort Worth International went nuts on a gate agent while screaming that he paid $2,000 for his flight. Ultimately, the police showed up and gang tackled the man before slapping on the cuffs.

Solid content out of DFW. How much did you pay for that flight? Tell us again. pic.twitter.com/1ioZOxfg2E — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) March 18, 2022

Sick and tired of airports becoming unhinged hotspots, the FAA announced in November that it was slapping unruly passengers with hefty fines and sending at least 40 cases to the Feds for prosecution.