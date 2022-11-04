Air Force Will Cover vs. Army

Air Force vs. Army, 11:30 ET

Most of the time in games like these people bet with their hearts. If you went to Army you want to beat those fly boys that get all the glory from movies like Top Gun. If you served in the Air Force, well you guys are pretty much looked at as the coolest of the military but I’m sure there are plenty of jokes or cracks about what you don’t do. Either way, there is a clear play in this one and you don’t need any affiliation either way to play it.

Ironically enough, the Air Force is going to the ground for battle and that’s basically all they do the entire game. Their quarterback has thrown the ball 57 times in eight games. Their leading rusher has 174 carries on the season. On the year, the Air Force averages 336 rushing yards per game. The Army defense has allowed 212 yards on the ground per game. Don’t expect Air Force to try and very their strategy for this game, they are going to try and run it down the throats of Army every chance they get. There was already one game that was similar to this in the season, we saw a game between them and Navy and the final score was 13-10.

Army has won their past two games. Both of those games were against pretty weak competition. I wouldn’t say that Air Force is a great team or something, but I do think they have a good chance to run on Army. On offense, Army actually averages just about the same amount of yards that Air Force does on the ground. They have only thrown three more passes as a team than Air Force as well. For this game, I think the biggest issue is that the Air Force defense will be able to stop the rushing attack of Army. They were effective enough against Navy and should utilize a similar game plan.

I think Air Force is the right side in this one at -7. I wouldn’t be shocked to see this game end with fewer than 40.5 points, either. Maybe I’m putting too much stock into the game against Navy, it isn’t like Army is going to be surprised by the strategy from Air Force, but I do think that Air Force has the better defense. Play them to cover the spread.

