Air Force War Exercise Near Vegas Looks Like A Scene Straight Out Of ‘Top Gun’: VIDEOS

The skies over Las Vegas are filled with warplanes, and the videos are majestic.

As OutKick readers know, I’m a huge fan of the military, military history and getting to watch things blow up. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a terrorist getting shot in the face or having a bomb dropped on their location.

As the saying goes, “America puts warheads on foreheads.”

A massive military exercise is underway in Nevada out of Nellis Air Force Base. The exercise simulates combat for pilots. (Photo by Cherie A. Thurlby/U.S. Air Force/Getty Images)

Well, in order to do that there has to be a ton of training, and that’s exactly what’s happening in Nevada right now out of Nellis Air Force Base with Red Flag 24-1.

The base announced the following about the massive combat exercise:

On January 15 over 30 units from across the U.S. Department of Defense, the Royal Air Force, and the Royal Australian Air Force will converge at Nellis for the start of Red Flag 24-1. … Aligning with the 2022 National Defense Strategy, Red Flag 24-1 will focus on the Indo-Pacific Theater and combating the pacing challenge alongside our allies and partners. This large-scale exercise aims to improve collaboration and interoperability among joint and interagency partners, contributing to the operational effectiveness of our nation’s forces and those of our allies and partners. … The 414th CTS hosts Red Flag with a mission to maximize the combat readiness, capability, survivability and interoperability of participating units. They provide realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space and electronic threat environment while providing opportunities for a free exchange of ideas between forces.

Military war exercise results in epic scenes out of Nevada Air Force base.

As you’d expect, having massive bombers and fighter jets converge on one area to train for war looks pretty damn cool. The skies look like a scene out of “Top Gun,” but Tom Cruise isn’t up there.

It’s actual American heroes and our allies preparing for war. Notice how it focuses on the Indo-Pacific Theater.

Translation: China.

Check out some of the awesome footage and photos below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Also typical for a Monday in vegas… red flag training and plane spotting at nellis pic.twitter.com/JH6Rd7ARTb — Jason Wulf (@artofjasonwulf) January 16, 2024

Red Flag exercises — the world's most realistic aerial combat training exercises — have begun in the desert north of Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2kCeI02U5X — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) January 16, 2024

#NATO member 🇬🇧 & partner 🇦🇺 have arrived for exercise Red Flag in 🇺🇸 highlighting the trans-atlantic & pacific link together



Red Flag exercises provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/a3IEphNfjs — NATO Air Command (@NATO_AIRCOM) January 16, 2024

Did you "Hear" the news?👂



Red Flag 24-1 is predicted to increase noise Jan. 15-26.



Starting Monday, Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise from military aircraft 🛫 as the Air Force conducts Red Flag 24-1. pic.twitter.com/3e8E3LmPlf — Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) January 12, 2024

If those videos don’t send a chill down your spine, then it might be time to move to North Korea. As a patriot, I’m ready to run through a wall right now.

If I was in Vegas – as I am at least once a year – I’d find an elevated location with a six-pack of Modelo, a bottle of tequila, some binoculars and I’d just soak up the noise and atmosphere of watching the best lethal pilots on the planet train for war.

Seriously, China wants to act tough, but everyone’s tough until the F-22s and F-35s come roaring through the sky. Or, we can send a B-21 if the bad guys are feeling froggy.

The B-21 is the most advanced bomber in human history. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

God bless the USA, God bless our allies and I hope this keeps our enemies awake at night. The terrorists can run but they’ll just die tired.