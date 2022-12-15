Aidan O’Connell Makes Bowl Game Decision

Aidan O’Connell will not suit up for Purdue’s bowl game.

The Boilermakers will face LSU in the Citrus Bowl, and O’Connell announced Thursday morning that he won’t play.

“I have decided to opt out of the bowl game. This was an incredibly difficult decision. However, I feel that it is the right one for my family and I,” O’Connell explained.

Purdue enters the bowl season with an 8-5 record and are Big Ten West champions.

Aidan O’Connell had an incredible college career.

The era of Aidan O’Connell slinging it for the black and old gold has come to an end. He had an incredible run, and his final season with the team was a great one by Purdue standards.

He finished with 9,219 passing yards and 65 passing touchdowns for the Boilermakers. The vast majority of those numbers came in the past two seasons.

Aidan O’Connell will skip Purdue’s bowl game. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Now, O’Connell will watch the Boilermakers attempt to earn a Citrus Bowl win over LSU instead of playing.

His sole focus is now gearing up for the NFL draft. He’s a great natural throw of the ball, but lacks the athleticism we’re starting to see more and more out of NFL QBs.

Mostly likely, he’s a day three prospect, despite there being some buzz about him going higher.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell skips bowl game against LSU. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Best of luck to Aidan O’Connell moving forward. He’ll forever be remembered as an all-time great Purdue QB.