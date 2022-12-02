Aidan Hutchinson Says Jags’ GM Passed On Him Over Weird Obsession

Aidan Hutchinson, the Detroit Lions’ No. 2 overall draft pick, took a swipe at Jacksonville Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke this week ahead of Sunday’s showdown in Detroit.

According to Hutchinson, the Jags indicated to him for months that they were set to select him first overall in last April’s draft, only to have a change of heart over the final few days.

Apparently, size matters!

“I guess my arms were just not quite long enough, but that hit a week before the draft,” recalled Hutchinson, who said he thought he’d be playing for Jacksonville for “about three months” before the team pivoted to Georgia’s Travon Walker.

“I mean, we’ll see if that inch or couple inches was the difference.”

Aidan Hutchinson apparently has small arms. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Trent Baalke, Jaguars didn’t take Aidan Hutchinson over arm-length

Well, Aidan, one could argue it makes all the difference … in certain situations!

Not sure this one qualifies, though.

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has a pretty well-known obsession with long-armed defenders, dating back to his days in San Francisco.

“I like long arms,” he said back in 2014. “Length’s important. It’s important in every sport.”

Apparently, that was the case back in April, too, when the Jags opted to take Walker – whose arms measured in at 35.5 inches, more than three inches longer than Hutchinson’s.

Hutchinson has been a monster in his first season in Detroit, leading the Lions with 5.5 sacks, leading all rookies in sacks, and adding 10 QB hits and four tackles for loss.

The former Michigan star also has a pair of interceptions and is the first rookie with five-plus sacks and two-plus picks in Lions history.

Walker, meanwhile, has 2.5 sacks, a pick and six QB hits.

While it’s still too early to make a call, it certainly looks like Year 1 goes to Hutchinson and his tiny arms.