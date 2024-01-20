Aidan Hutchinson’s Mom Is Feeling The Playoff Jitters Ahead Of The Lions Divisional Round Game Against The Buccaneers

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions are officially a good football team. You don’t have to tell Aidan Hutchinson’s mom Melissa that. She’s had a front row seat for the team’s turnaround.

In fact, the former model and mom of the star pass rusher called her shot after Detroit drafted her son with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. She knew it was only a matter of time.

Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions hugs his sister Mia Hutchinson after she sang the national anthem at Ford Field in Detroit. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Melissa said on Instagram, as training camp for the 2022 season got underway, “It is TIME, Detroit!! Don’t know when or where or how, but it is f**king TIME!”

After a 3-13-1 season, the Lions improved to 9-8 in Aidan’s rookie year in 2022. As expected he contributed immediately and finished with 9.5 sacks.

This season the Lions have turned the corner. They finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, good enough for first in the NFC North, and a third seed playoff spot.

In his second year in the NFL, Aidan finished this season with 11.5 sacks. Melissa got herself some of the spotlight this season as well thanks to a bizarre mic’d up situation during the season opener.

Melissa Hutchinson Is Ready For The Divisional Round

The Lions weren’t going to settle for a first-place regular season finish. They had to wipe away more than three decades without a playoff win. Which they did last weekend when they welcomed the Los Angeles Rams and former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to town.

You better believe the Hutchinson family was in attendance for the 24-23 win over Los Angeles. The focus of the game and everything surrounding it was rightfully on the long-suffering fan base.

Heading into the Divisional Round it was time to check in on how Melissa was getting ready to welcome the NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Detroit.

It’s safe to say she’s ready for a repeat of last week’s performance.

The countdown to Sunday’s kickoff caught her eye and she’s feeling those pregame jitters. She said, “Ahhhhhh the jitters are in full swing seeing that countdown.”

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom is feeling the pregame jitters (Image Credit: Melissa Hutchinson/Instagram Story)

I wouldn’t expect to see Melissa mic’d up like she was to kick off the season, but you never know when the cameras might seek mom and dad out. She’ll be ready if they come calling.

What I do expect is another close game at Ford Field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are showing up with a lot of confidence after sending last season’s NFC Champions home in convincing fashion.

The best of luck to Aidan and the entire Hutchinson family.