Aidan Hutchinson Refuses To Give A Fan An Autograph For One Simple Reason

Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has no interest in signing Michigan State gear.

Fan gets rejected after asking Aidan Hutchinson to sign a Michigan State ball. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Prior to being the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hutchinson was a star for Michigan, and he made a name for himself terrorizing B1G offenses.

When Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel’s son attempted to get him to sign an MSU ball, Hutchinson hit him with a quick “nope” and walked away!

What happened when my smart ass Spartan son tried to get ⁦@aidanhutch97⁩ to sign the MSU football ⁦@Coach_mtucker⁩ was kind enough to give me. NOPE. #Lions #OnePride pic.twitter.com/zIWJu7JTOs — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) August 15, 2022

I’m sure some people might criticize Hutchinson for refusing to give the young man an autograph, but college football rivalries don’t stop just because you make the NFL.

MSU and Michigan hate each other. East Lansing and Ann Arbor are roughly an hour apart, but they might as well be the Soviet Union and America at the height of the Cold War.

There’s no love lost on either side, and that’s why it’s such a fun rivalry. If everyone was friendly about it, it wouldn’t be as entertaining.

Fans of the Spartans hate the Wolverines and fans of Michigan look down on the squad in East Lansing as their annoying little brothers.

Hutchinson knows this as a former Michigan star, and he’s not about to put his name on an MSU ball. It’s just not going to happen!

