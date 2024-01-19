Videos by OutKick

Who needs a real person to pretend to be your girlfriend when lonely men can throw their money away on an AI version of a model? That’s a question being asked by many men who are seeking new ways to burn through their paychecks.

Sex robots and blow up dolls just aren’t going to cut it anymore. They’re looking for a connection and apparently it doesn’t matter if that connect comes from artificial intelligence or not.

Move over Milla Sofia there’s a new AI model on the block and she’s pulling down $30,000 a month acting as a virtual girlfriend for lonely men.

Lexi Love is pulling in $30k from lonely men (Image Credit: @IntriguePublications_@LexiLove.x)

Lexi Love, as she’s been named by the company that created her – Foxy AI, isn’t real, but she never sleeps and can speak more than 30 languages. That’s going to make her tough to compete with.

On top of that she’s been designed to “flirt, laugh, and adapt to different personalities, interests and preferences.” She’ll exchange text and voice messages and even “naughty photos.”

Lexi is so good at her job she’s convinced some of her “boyfriends” that she’s a real person. They’re not only sending her their money, but they’re proposing to her.

She receives as many as 20 marriage proposals a month.

AI model with thousands of fans (Image Credit: @IntriguePublications_@LexiLove.x)

Lexi Love Is An Overachiever Compared To Some Of The Other AI Models

The company launched her along with several other AI models at the same time in June 2023, she rose to the top and now has thousands of fans. According to the company’s CEO, Sam Emara, “Lexi is breaking barriers and changing the way we interact with AI.”

“With her growing popularity, Lexi has become a lucrative source of income, currently earning around $30,000 per month from her interactions on the website,” Emara added.

“This is a testament to her ability to deeply connect with people and provide them with a fulfilling human-like experience, despite being an AI.”

That might be true, but it’s also means we’re never going to see widespread use of flying cars in our lifetime. Which I was promised as a child. I can’t help but feel like my entire childhood was a lie.

As tough as that is for those of us looking forward to a future with flying cars, imagine being one of the paying customers of Ms. Love. One who just found out that she’s 100% not real.

The realization that they’ve been sexting with artificial intelligence is going to be a hard pill to swallow for some. Pour a little out for those folks.

Lexi Love has lonely men believing she’s real (Image Credit: @IntriguePublications_@LexiLove.x)

(Image Credit: @IntriguePublications_@LexiLove.x)