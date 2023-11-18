After Josh McDaniels’ Firing, Raiders ‘Players Have Taken This Place Over’

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Pierce is the interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. But he might not actually be the one in charge. Because according to a new report, the players are running the show.

“The players have taken this place over,” a source told The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini. “Ownership is fine with it, too.”

Earlier this month, the struggling Raiders organization underwent a complete overhaul. Unhappy about the Raiders 3-5 record, ineptitude on offense and two-game losing skid, owner Mark Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels, offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi and general manager Dave Ziegler.

According to OutKick’s Armando Salguero, Davis apparently saw the frustration of this season boiling over in the locker room and shared the sentiment. And he saw no way to correct matters with McDaniels and Ziegler.

Another Raider source told Russini a feeling of “‘Ding dong, the witch is dead'” has permeated the locker room since the change in leadership.

“The witch, of course, symbolizes McDaniels’ no-nonsense, often demanding style of coaching and presence in the building,” Russini wrote. “He ran a tight ship and had high expectations for his staff and roster.”

Ah, the Patriot Way. It doesn’t seem to work anywhere but New England.

Things Have Changed In Raiders Land

Reportedly, Pierce has a much more relaxed coaching style — empowering his players to be themselves and voice their concerns to coaches. Meetings have also moved to earlier times to accommodate the assistants’ preferences.

And so far, it seems to be working. Since the personnel moves, the Raiders have won both of their games and improved their record to 5-5.

If they keep it up, they might even have an outside shot at the Playoffs.

But the new-look Raiders have a tough road ahead. On Sunday, they’ll take on the Dolphins in Miami. Later, they’ll also have to contend with Kansas City twice and Minnesota.

“Many in the Raiders organization wonder if this new player-empowerment style is sustainable or if all the change is just a quick shot in the arm after weeks of misery,” Russini commented.

Guess we’ll find out very soon.

