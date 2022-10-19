After Initial Doubts, Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey Now Thinks Matthew Stafford Is A Hall Of Famer

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions, many were skeptical that the veteran QB would be a significant upgrade.

One of those skeptics was none other than Stafford’s teammate, cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey’s always been an outspoken player, famously calling Josh Allen “trash,” before getting torched by Allen during the 2022 season opener at SoFi Stadium.

According to SI, Ramsey didn’t just doubt opposing quarterbacks, but his incoming teammate as well.

Ramsey said as much directly to Stafford during a recent podcast interview:

“I gotta admit to the camera, to you, before you became my quarterback, I was not a believer,” Ramsey said to Stafford “It’s a fact. I was not a believer. I knew you had the stats. I knew you had Detroit turnt up as much as they could be turnt up. But I wasn’t a believer.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts in the first quarter during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Ramsey Had Initial Doubts

He continued, saying that when he first heard that the Rams were acquiring Stafford, his mindset changed.

I was like, ‘Man, is he the guy who’s gonna get us over the hump?’ I remember I was in Hawaii, Sean (McVay) called me, and y’all were in Mexico, I guess,” Ramsey said. “And he said, ‘We’re gonna get Matthew Stafford.’ And I said, ‘Well **** now I believe. I don’t care, I’m a believer now.’”

Obviously his faith was rewarded as Stafford helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl title with a dramatic, fourth quarter drive.

After last season, Ramsey leapt to his defense on Twitter. Ramsey said that Stafford’s success meant he should now be in the conversation as a Hall of Famer:

“It was a Twitter debate going on saying, is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer based off of now winning a Super Bowl with the Rams and all his stats?” Ramsey said. “I remember doing a podcast a couple weeks later and I said 100%.”

“I might be biased now because I’ve seen you as my teammate, but now I’m like, he’s got the Super Bowl, he’s got the stats. … You got the playoff wins, the Super Bowl,” Ramsey said. “You’ve got it all now. In my opinion, you Hall of Fame, I’m gonna say Hall of Fame.”

Stafford certainly has some impressive career statistics, thanks in part to his longevity and consistently high number of attempts each year.

But he’s never led the league in any major categories. The lone exception, throwing the most interceptions in 2021 and again through six games in 2022.

He’s been named to the Pro Bowl just once, in 2014.

While it’s great to see that Ramsey changed his mind and started supporting a teammate, Stafford almost certainly belongs in the “Hall of Very Good” instead of the Hall of Fame.

Stafford certainly has several more years to make his case. Ramsey and the rest of his Rams teammates hope that includes contributing a few more rings as well.