After Araiza, Can “Believe All Women” Still Be An Automatic? | Tomi Lahren

Breaking News: Some women are full of crap and set out to ruin the lives of young men for fame, money or both. It happened to Trevor Bauer and it happened to Matt Araiza but will justice ever be done?

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

A few months ago I interviewed former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza who was falsely accused by a 17-year-old girl of gang rape at a college party in 2021.

Despite the fact that prosecutors in the case declined to press charges and Matt was NEVER charged and despite the fact these were just ALLEGATIONS, the Bills cut him from the team just days later.

His dreams of playing in the NFL, dashed based on allegations with no evidence.

Because in this era of cancel culture and “believe all women,” an accusation is enough to ruin someone, their life and their future.

Well the plot thickens because just this week, his accuser DROPPED her lawsuit. See, despite the fact prosecutors and the school both agreed the relations between the two were consensual, Matt has still been fighting her in court for the last 16 months.

But now that it’s over? What’s left for Matt Araiza? He’s lost valuable time, he’s been cut from the team, his name has been smeared and his reputation tainted and while he wants to return to the NFL, ask Trevor Bauer, it’s not that easy.

And what repercussions will this girl face? We don’t even know her name.

Matt says he still plans to sue her lawyer for defamation and I hope he does.

But that’s not gonna fix any of this and this precedent of canceling people before the facts have a chance to surface, isn’t gonna change, either.

Why would it? Accusers who levy BS claims face no real consequences. They are able to go along on their merry way.

It is open season on straight men in this country and in the game of he said/she said it seems the “He” part of the equation is guilty until proven innocent and even then, after a career, reputation and life has been dragged through the mud, the innocent part hardly matters.

This SHOULD be a powerful lesson but sadly, it’ll probably just be chalked up to an oopsie, if the sports media even acknowledges it at all.

And women out looking for fame and money will keep doing this kind of thing and for many, it’ll pay off in the most twisted way possible.

Hide your sons and hide your daughter before this culture eats them alive.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

