After Araiza, Can “Believe All Women” Still Be An Automatic? | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Breaking News: Some women are full of crap and set out to ruin the lives of young men for fame, money or both. It happened to Trevor Bauer and it happened to Matt Araiza but will justice ever be done? 

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

A few months ago I interviewed former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza who was falsely accused by a 17-year-old girl of gang rape at a college party in 2021. 

Despite the fact that prosecutors in the case declined to press charges and Matt was NEVER charged and despite the fact these were just ALLEGATIONS, the Bills cut him from the team just days later. 

His dreams of playing in the NFL, dashed based on allegations with no evidence. 

Because in this era of cancel culture and “believe all women,” an accusation is enough to ruin someone, their life and their future. 

Well the plot thickens because just this week, his accuser DROPPED her lawsuit. See, despite the fact prosecutors and the school both agreed the relations between the two were consensual, Matt has still been fighting her in court for the last 16 months. 

But now that it’s over? What’s left for Matt Araiza? He’s lost valuable time, he’s been cut from the team, his name has been smeared and his reputation tainted and while he wants to return to the NFL, ask Trevor Bauer, it’s not that easy. 

And what repercussions will this girl face? We don’t even know her name. 

Matt says he still plans to sue her lawyer for defamation and I hope he does. 

But that’s not gonna fix any of this and this precedent of canceling people before the facts have a chance to surface, isn’t gonna change, either.

Why would it? Accusers who levy BS claims face no real consequences. They are able to go along on their merry way. 

Matt Araiza Accuser Reportedly Drops Civil Suit Against Former NFL Punter, Does This Mean Return To Football?

It is open season on straight men in this country and in the game of he said/she said it seems the “He” part of the equation is guilty until proven innocent and even then, after a career, reputation and life has been dragged through the mud, the innocent part hardly matters. 

This SHOULD be a powerful lesson but sadly, it’ll probably just be chalked up to an oopsie, if the sports media even acknowledges it at all. 

And women out looking for fame and money will keep doing this kind of thing and for many, it’ll pay off in the most twisted way possible. 

Hide your sons and hide your daughter before this culture eats them alive. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts Catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless Every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick Social Networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Matt AraizaTrevor Bauer

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply