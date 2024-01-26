AFC And NFC Championship Game Injuries Reveal One Position That Could Decide Super Bowl Teams

Videos by OutKick

The AFC and NFC championship games are Sunday and OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao has pinpointed a position you’re probably not thinking about that could determine who is going to the Super Bowl.

“Left guard will determine the Super Bowl participants,” Dr. Chao, formerly the 17-year doctor for the San Diego Chargers said on Thursday.

DETROIT – Jonah Jackson of the Detroit Lions celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Ford Field on October 30, 2022. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Lions’ Jonah Jackson Out For NFC Championship Game

Wait, what about Patrick Mahomes? Or Lamar Jackson? Or Christian McCaffrey, Jared Goff or anybody touching the football?

You know, the stars.

“I think it’s key that Joe Thuney is out [for the Chiefs] and will not play and I think it’s key that [left guard] Jonah Jackson is out and will not play [for the Lions],” Dr. Chao said.

Jackson went out of the Lions victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round and has undergone surgery to repair a meniscus tear. So he’s out.

Thuney, nursing a pectoral injury, hasn’t been officially declared out but Dr. Chao expects him to miss the game.

“It’s been said, ‘Well, maybe he’s out, maybe he’s in.’ My point is with a right pec strain, and I guess he doesn’t need surgery, but you’re the left guard, you can’t protect the A-gap,” Dr. Chao said. “So I don’t see how he can play.”

The Chiefs would play backup Nick Allegretti in Thuney’s spot.

Lions fans are coming through in a big way for Detroit center Frank Ragnow. Fans are donating to his charity as he’s fighting multiple injuries. (Credit: USA Today Sports Network)

Lions Interior Line Beat Up For NFC Championship Game

And here is how those two injuries really matter:

For the Lions against the San Francisco 49ers, the running game and interior pass protection of quarterback Jared Goff suddenly become issues.

“Frank Ragnow is playing on one leg,” Dr. Chao said of the Lions center who left the divisional round game twice with knee and ankle issues but eventually returned. “And guess what? It’s a bad left leg. Watch the film. He gets blown off the line of scrimmage. Now, Frank Ragnow isn’t going to sit. He always plays.”

Ragnow has been nursing toe, back, knee, and calf injuries this season and on this week’s injury report was listed with toe, knee, ankle and back injuries. So the Lions will have backup Kayode Awosika playing left guard while Ragnow, playing next to him, is favoring his left leg.

“So that is a problem,” Dr. Chao “And then the 49ers on the defensive line have gotten healthier.”

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field during player introductions at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Niners DL Healthy For NFC Championship Game

Niners’ defensive tackle Arik Armstead missed part of the season with a nagging foot injury. But last week, back in the lineup, he played 69 percent of the defensive snaps. Javon Hargrave played 66 percent of the snaps and backup Javon Kinlaw played 30 percent.

So that interior of the 49ers defensive line is intact.

Another issue for Detroit: Tight end Brock Wright was placed on injured reserve and is done for the season after injurying his forearm against Tampa Bay. The thing is Wright was essentially the team’s best blocking tight end.

The Lions signed Zach Ertz to the practice squad and may activate him for Sunday’s game.

“Can you get Zach Ertz up to speed in one week?” Dr. Chao asked. “I don’t know. But Zach Ertz is not Brock Wright. Zach Ertz is another Sam LaPorta. He’s a pass-catcher. LaPorta and Ertz are not Brock Wright in the run game.

“I think that’s a problem for Detroit.”

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs blocks during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on January 7. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Chiefs Minus Thuney In AFC Championship Game

In the AFC title game, the Chiefs aren’t exactly limping into Baltimore. But it would be problematic not having Thuney, the team’s best interior blocker, while also managing the play of struggling tackles Donovan Smith on the left side and Jawaan Taylor on the right side.

The Chiefs better not fall behind. Because if the Ravens, who led the NFL with 60 sacks, know Mahomes must pass behind a diminished offensive line … no bueno for the Chiefs.

The Ravens’ biggest injury question is probably tight end Mark Andrews. But they’re actually getting good news on that front.

Andrews has been on injured reserve since fracturing his fibula and suffering an ankle injury in November. He returned to practice this month and was full practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

BALTIMORE – Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after scoring a touchdown against Jessie Bates III of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Andrews May Return For AFC Championship Game

“Mark Andrews is a little bit ahead of schedule because when he got hurt I anticipated he could return if Baltimore made it to [the Super Bowl],” Dr. Chao said. “Do I think he’s 100 percent? No. Last week he had two FPs (full practice) yet he didn’t even suit up.

“And the reason why is the definition of FP is he did everything we asked him to do at practice. Well, you just didn’t ask him to do everything. You’re able to play those games. I believe he plays this week, but red zone targets.”

Dr. Chao doesn’t expect the Ravens to bench Isaiah Likely, who last week caught a 15-yard touchdown pass, even with Andrews back.

“Could they use them both because they use Andrews situationally? Yes. Is Likely’s role now gone? A, Likely’s been good. B, Andrews is not 100 percent,” Dr. Chao said. “So I do think he’s active but less than 100 percent. And it’s not just the fracture healing but he had a ligament tear (to the ankle), too. So it’s the associated damage.”

Baltimore’s best cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been nursing a calf injury for weeks and hasn’t played. This week he was limited practice (LP) on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Getting closer, but I’m not so sure,” Dr. Chao said of the cornerback’s status. “I’m on the dubious side of questionable there with his calf. Because it’s his second time [with this injury] and the calf is important for a DB. So I’m not so sure.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero