AEW Wrestling Changes Event Plans For Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Professional wrestlers are used to having some bad blood between them, but they don’t want any from Taylor Swift.

AEW Wrestling’s CEO Tony Khan revealed that the wrestling promotion had to change its load-in and logistics for their massive “AEW: All In” event in August at Wembley Stadium because of who else, but the most famous singer in the world right now.

“This is going to be very different,” Khan told reporters during the pay-per-view announcement. “Of course, you talked about the logistics. From a preparation standpoint, this is going to be a very different challenge for AEW. The load-in is a very different schedule than what we had last year. If you look at the calendar of Wembley Stadium events for August of 2024, you’ll see that scheduled ahead of us is Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift being scheduled at Wembley Stadium ahead of AEW is a big deal” he continued.

“So when Wembley approached us about our load-in and about these Taylor Swift shows, there was an opportunity for them to add more shows. We are going to do everything we can to abbreviate our load-in time. So basically, they came to us and said, ‘It would help us out a lot if you could load in your show faster because we’d have the opportunity to have more Taylor Swift shows. Could you guys do that?’ We said, ‘Well, it’ll be costly and very challenging, and we really would like to help you out. So yeah, I will.’”

🚨 #AEWAllIn London Tix

1️⃣VIP Presale 11/27: 9a-11a GMT w/ emailed codes

2️⃣Early Access/Pre-Reg Presale: 11/27 11a GMT to 11/29 8a GMT w/ emailed codes

3️⃣Partner Presale: 11/30 9a GMT to 12/1 8a GMT

4️⃣12/1 Public On Sale @ 9a GMThttps://t.co/DR63oMPPyf + https://t.co/1x9IfanR4n pic.twitter.com/qPX25sS67f — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 27, 2023

WHY IT MAKES SENSE

Despite how difficult it may be logistically, Khan realizes that his willingness to adapt to Taylor Swift’s schedule is only going to be a win for the company.

Swifties are uh, just a little bit wild and devoted needless to say. And you just know that Wembley is going to have AEW promotion and signage around the stadium as well as in the corridors and more – it’s a huge opportunity to be seen in front of a new audience, which Khan knows.

“I’m gonna do it, and I think there’s so many great Taylor Swift fans, and Wembley’s been great to us, we have a great relationship,” Khan said. “It’s gonna cost more, and we’ll double our efforts, and hopefully score points with a lot of great fans and a great community of Taylor Swift fans. So if we can make more Taylor Swift shows in London possible by speeding up our load-in, and I pay a little bit extra to do so, but we still have event at Wembley, everybody wins, and I’m not gonna get crushed or killed in the process.”

Taylor Swift will be playing Wembley next year. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that Khan would adapt to what Swift wanted – afterall, they are both billionaires and Khan is smart enough to play the game. Hell, I wouldn’t be surprised if somehow the event’s theme song is a rock-version of one of Swift’s songs. Lean all into it!

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) launched on New Years day of January 2019 and continues to gain momentum against the world’s No. 1 wrestling organization in the WWE.

According to WrestleTix, over 27,000 tickets were sold in just the first few hours of the event presale.