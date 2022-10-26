AEW Wrestler Tay Melo Announces She’s On OnlyFans With Censored Hot Tub Pic

All Elite Wrestling’s Tay Melo, aka Taynara Guevara, has made the jump to OnlyFans. The Brazilian wrestler made the announcement this week with a soapy censored bathtub shot that racked up thousands of likes.

Tay shared the picture on multiple social media platforms with caption “It’s time.” Judging by the reaction to the announcement, which was overwhelmingly positive, it was time.

AEW wrestler announces she’s on OnlyFans (Image Credit: Tay Melo/Instagram)

It didn’t take long for her OnlyFans, which only has six posts to date, to rack up a couple of thousand likes.

Tay’s bio on the subscription-based website reads, “Judo black belt, AEW wrestler, And the women of your dreams.” I think she meant woman of your dreams, but you get the point.

It’s been a busy couple of years for the former WWE NXT brand wrestler. Since being released from her WWE contract in early 2020, due to pandemic-related budget cuts, Tay hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator.

Tay Melo Launched Her OnlyFans During Her Honeymoon Phase

Tay made the switch to AEW in September 2020. In 2021 she had two unsuccessful attempts at a couple of Women’s World Championships.

While she came up short in her title attempts, her time in the AEW hasn’t been a complete failure. In early 2022 it was revealed that she had started dating fellow pro wrestler Sammy Guevara.

Guevara and Tay were engaged in June in Paris and married in August in Orlando, Florida. A couple months later and she’s making content on OnlyFans.

What a beautiful story. It’s a story of perseverance, of love, and of sharing racy content for paying strangers on the internet.