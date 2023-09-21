AEW Wrestler Jon Moxley Suffers Concussion During Match, Continues To Wrestle

Videos by OutKick

Professional wrestling may be ‘scripted’ but that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous. And last night proved just that.

During AEW Wrestling’s Dynamite program on TNT, wrestler Jon Moxley suffered a concussion that ended with him calling a live audible before ultimately losing his title match because he couldn’t continue.

According to multiple reports, Moxley suffered the initial mild concussion early on in the match when his opponent, Ray Fenix, landed on his head after diving off a ramp. Viewers noticed that Moxley appeared wobbly during the continuation of the match. The injury affected him so much that he soon realized he couldn’t continue to wrestle and “changed the script” that originally had him winning.

Firstly, prayers go out to the Moxley family🙏🏽♥️



3 spots where Jon Moxley might've hurt himself:



1. Headbutting the camera

2. Whiplash from a dive

3. Piledrivers#AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/dYKxeiOJhc — AIR (@AEWGold) September 21, 2023

MOXLEY WAS SUPPOSED TO WIN, BUT CALLED AUDIBLE

However, it was during the match’s finishing that has wrestling fans furious that referee Rick Knox didn’t understand the extent of Moxley being concussed and botched calling the pin. The original plan was to have Moxley kick out after 2, but he clearly doesn’t because he’s trying to get the match over with. The referee was clueless and didn’t understand what was going on, so he awkwardly says that Moxley lifted his arm up, thus negating the pin.

You can read Moxley’s mouth where he says something to the effect of “let him pin me.”

Full ending sequence of Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix for the AEW International Championship.



Looks like Moxley may have told the ref to call an audible after the first count.



Really hope Mox is good. 🙏🏼 #AEWGrandSlam pic.twitter.com/iyMpoFMykr — alistair (@beesdontbuzz) September 21, 2023

MOXLEY WAS DIAGNOSED WITH A CONCUSSION AFTER

Unfortunately, Fenix then does ANOTHER piledriver leading to Knox doing a 1-2-3 pin and the title changing hands.

Immediately after the match, the program cut to commercial while AEW doctors and personnel came to the ring realizing something was seriously wrong with Moxley. Jon laid on his back for a while before sitting up a bit and eventually walking away on his own accord. AEW President Tony Kahn and others were seen with Moxley at his trailer shortly afterwards.

Fortunately, Moxle only suffered a mild concussion and according to Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, he was doing better last night.

The entire situation brought back horrible memories of WWE SummerSlam 1997 when Owen Hart did a reverse piledriver on Stone Cold Steve Austin and broke his neck. The move was then “banned” by the WWE.