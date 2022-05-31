AEW Wrestler Jake Atlas Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Partner

AEW wrestler Jake Atlas was reportedly arrested last week in Florida on charges of domestic battery.

Per Fightful, who obtained the police report, Atlas had been out drinking and called his partner to pick him up. Atlas and his partner then went to a woman’s house, where the three engaged in a sexual encounter.

“He [the partner] showed the female half more attention than Atlas, which upset Atlas. This started a huge verbal argument between him and Atlas,” the police report said.

Atlas, 27, allegedly became belligerent and attacked his partner multiple times and ripped his shirt before police arrived. Atlas was reportedly uncooperative when police showed up and refused to give officers his side of the story.

A judge has put an order in place where Atlas must stay 500 feet away from his partner. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery and released the same day he was arrested.

Atlas signed with AEW on Jan. 4, 2022 after being released from WWE on Sept. 3, 2021. He suffered a torn ACL during his debut match on Jan. 7 and has been out of action since.

While AEW hasn’t commented at this time, Atlas’ name has been removed from the company’s official roster.

Photo courtesy of AEW.

