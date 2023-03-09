AEW Wrestler Has Title Belt Stolen During Car Burglary In, Where Else, San Francisco

Videos by OutKick

You can imagine how terrible it feels to have your wallet stolen, now think how it’d feel to have someone steal your wrestling title belt out of your car.

Well, AEW’s Wardlow knows how this feels.

Wardlow — whose full name is Michael Austin Wardlow — was in the Bay Area with the wrestling promotion as part of their “Revolution” pay-per-view series. On March 5, that show was shot at the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Just two days later, on March 7, Wardlow parked his rental car on a San Francisco street for a few hours. He called the police at around 9:20 that night, to report that someone had broken into his car. The thief had broken the window and stole not only his title belt but also his wrestling gear.

Wait. Crime? In California?! Do those things go together?!

Wardlow posted a video of the aftermath to Twitter.

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023

“Well thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me,” Wardlow said. “My TNT Title, my gear, my boots, my whole life — were in those bags.”

AEW had a show scheduled for March 8. There, Wardlow was scheduled to defend his title at a live show in Sacramento the next day.

“Whoever did do this, you’d better thank God that I didn’t catch you in the act, because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is.

Wardlow Made It To The Show And Had The Title Taken From Him The Traditional Way

Wardlow appeared in Wednesday night’s show, only to lose his TNT Championship (the one that was stolen).

#AndNEW!!!

The Face of The Revolution #Powerhouse @truewilliehobbs is now the NEW TNT Champion!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS every Wednesday Night! pic.twitter.com/OT0limfpJd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 9, 2023

At least, if there’s a silver lining, it’s not like he would’ve had that belt in his possession too much longer anyway.

San Francisco Police say that other items stolen out of Wardlow’s car in addition to the belt and his gear include a wallet, a laptop, and other personal items.

