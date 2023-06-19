Legendary Pro Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Will ‘Step Away To Heal’ From AEW After Suffering Nasty Fall

Videos by OutKick

If you are a pro wrestling fan than you’ve heard some of Jim Ross’ most iconic calls over the last three decades in WWE, WCW and AEW. Now, the legendary announcer is stepping away for a while to heal from a nasty fall he suffered recently.

During Saturday night’s debut of AEW ‘Collision’, Jim Ross was clearly suffering from something that took him off his game. Over the past number of months, the WWE Hall of Fame announcer has been calling some main events for Tony Khan’s AEW. Now, he’s stepping away temporarily to heal.

Before heading to Chicago to call the new AEW television show, with the return of CM Punk, Ross tweeted that he had suffered a fall. The picture is rough to see, as the huge Oklahoma Sooner fan was sporting an ugly black eye. Even so, the voice of wrestling was headed to Chicago for the event.

Bad fall this morning.



Still headed to Chicago for Collision!



Historic night for ⁦@AEW⁩ on ⁦@tntdrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/6lrr3ykCug — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) June 17, 2023

Unfortunately for Jim Ross, he did not sound like himself, with a hoarse voice and sounding a little slow to call the action. Following the event, Ross posted a message on social media apologizing to the fans of AEW.

“I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support,” Jim Ross tweeted Saturday night.

Jim Ross Took Time way From AEW After Battling Skin Cancer

Unfortunately for Jim Ross, this isn’t the first time he has had to take some time away from the business he loves. After having to undergo radiation for a skin cancer diagnosis in 2021, the legend returned in June of 2022, making appearances for the company. He would call matches on ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Rampage’ while working his way back into form.

I don’t think there is a wrestling fan on this planet who doesn’t remember his call of the Undertaker versus Mankind, when Mick Foley was thrown off the top of the ‘Hell In A Cell’. This would put him in legendary status, alongside only a handful of other wrestling commentators.

Hopefully Jim has a speedy recovery from this latest health scare and returns to the microphone in the near future.

We wish him the best in his road back to the broadcast table.