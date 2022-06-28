AEW PPV Forbidden Door Brawl Between Fan And Security

Sunday night, AEW held their pay per view event they dubbed Forbidden Door. The event was a wild card highlighted by a new interim champion. The event also featured a brawl outside the ring, as security tried to remove a fan from the arena.

Easy math should have told the fan the few punches he got off were not going to be worth what he got back. According to TMZ, there were no arrests reported and no charges filed.

The main event was supposed to be CM Punk’s first title defense. His injuries were too much and the AEW decided to create an interim belt fight with John Moxely taking on Hiroshi Tanahashi of New Japan Pro Wrestling. The brawling Moxely was bloodied, but was able to pull out the victory.

First ever 2 time AEW World Champion, U LOVE TO SEE IT!!!



Congrats Jon Moxley!🔥🔥🔥 #AEWForbiddendoor pic.twitter.com/qnmaJPqTN0 — 🔥 ❌ 🅿️  GOAT GOD  🅿️🔥 ❌ #Roman2BeltsSZN (@GOATGOD_1000) June 27, 2022

Moxely finished the match by hitting a Death Rider DDT and pinned Tanahashi to become the interim AEW world champion. Throughout the night, the Japanese wrestlers received loud cheers from the crowd. Tanahashi suffered numerous near falls late in the match, but the crowd rallied behind the Japanese star chanting “Let’s go Ace.” Moxely will now fight CM Punk when he recovers for the AEW world champion belt.

64-year-old Sting never disappoints. Sting joined Darby Allin and Shingo Takashi , for a 6 man match versus The Young Bucks, and El Phantasmo. Sting’s entrance was the surprise of the show.

The lights going black, Sting coming off the top of the entry way to take out the BULLET CLUB during their entrance, what a start. In the end, Sting looked like he can still compete, and his team won when Shingo pinned El Phantasmo after throwing the The Last of the Dragon to finish him off.

The event had a crowd of over 16 thousand and grossed over $1 Million dollars in gate receipts. The joining of AEW and NJPW to market the event proved to be successful. The injuries to fighters coming into the event led to worries this would disappoint. Nothing that happened on Sunday disappointed anyone watching.