Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Being Sued For Sexually Abusing Minor, Forcing Abortion In Decades-Long Accusation

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, 74, is being sued for having sexual relations with a minor in the 70s, claiming guardianship of her to remain in a relationship while on tour, and forcing her to receive an abortion at the age of 17 when she allegedly became pregnant with Tyler’s child.

Harrowing Details On Tyler’s Abuse Of A Minor

Julia Holcomb has been sharing her accusations against Tyler since 2011. The resurfaced allegations, as reported by Rolling Stone, are fueling a lawsuit against the 74-year-old ex-frontman following a California rule that was uplifted concerning childhood sexual abuse cases.

Tyler and Holcomb first met while Aerosmith visited Portland for a performance in 1974. After the two met at the show, Tyler invited the then-sixteen-year-old Holcomb back to his hotel room, where he committed “various acts of criminal sexual conduct” upon her.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 02: Steven Tyler attends “Steven Tyler…Out on a Limb” Show to Benefit Janie’s Fund in Collaboration with Youth Villages – Red Carpet at David Geffen Hall on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for M2M Construction)

Tyler manipulated her into opening up about her troubled home life before committing illegal sex acts on her.

“The suit itself doesn’t name Tyler, naming the defendants as Defendant Doe 1 and Does 2 through 50,” noted Stone’s report.

The night after their first encounter, Tyler invited her to a concert in Seattle, where she was required to fly with him. Tyler sent Holcomb on a flight back to Portland the morning after the performance.

Holcomb Committed Illegal Acts After Spending Time With Tyler

Gaining the adoration of Holcomb’s parents, Tyler pursued and won guardianship over her. The guardianship also permitted Tyler to bring the 16-year-old with him on tour, which he deliberately sought. Holcomb partook in alcohol and drug use while on tour with Tyler, who was 25 when they met in Portland.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Steven Tyler performs on stage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The two maintained a sexual relationship between 1973-1976. When Holcomb was 17, she allegedly became pregnant with Tyler’s child. She had been staying at an apartment, paid for by Tyler, during her pregnancy. One day an apartment fire broke out, which caused the pregnant Holcomb to inhale harmful fumes and carbon monoxide.

Tyler reportedly pressed Holcomb to get an abortion after the apartment fire, advising her that the baby could not survive after the incident. She went through with the abortion in 1975.

Tyler Mentions Relationship With Holcomb In Memoir / Doc

Holcomb decided in ’76 to leave Tyler and restart her life in Portland. She became a devout Catholic, pro-choice activist and an outspoken critic of Tyler, notably after his memoir from 2012, Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?

In the book, Tyler alluded to the relationship, describing Holcomb with the following,

“With my bad self being twenty-six and she barely old enough to drive and sexy as hell, I just fell madly in love with her. She was a cute skinny little tomboy dressed up as Little Bo Peep. She was my heart’s desire, my partner in crimes of passion.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In the book’s acknowledgments, Holcomb is referred to as “Julia Halcomb,”

An Aerosmith documentary from 1997 further backs up Holcomb’s testimony as it references the apartment fire, details of a relationship with an unnamed minor and the abortion.

Tyler has been in rehab after suffering a drug relapse in May.