Adrian Peterson Claims He Still Has Some Football Left In Him

Adrian Peterson might not be done playing football just yet.

Peterson last played in an NFL game back in 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks. His last real season where he saw legit playing time was back in 2020 with the Detroit Lions when he rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. It’s been a minute since he last threw on the pads and got after it.

Despite not playing last season and most fans just assuming he’s done, Peterson isn’t ruling out a return.

“Mentally, I haven’t officially hung it up. We’ll see what happens. My mindset is, if God’s willing maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I’ll go from there. But nothing happens this season. For sure, I will be hanging it up,” the former Vikings star told Fort Worth Star-Telegram reporter Clarence Hill.

Adrian Peterson teases potential NFL return.

Will Adrian Peterson play again in the NFL? It seems incredibly unlikely. Peterson lacing up his cleats and running through defenses is almost certainly not going to happen.

He didn’t play last season, the once electric running back is 38-years-old, and he’s years out of his prime. His last 1,000+ yard season came back in 2018 with Washington. His last one before that was in 2015 with the Vikings.

That’s when Barack Obama was President. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but if your great seasons as a running back were during the Obama administration, your time in the NFL has probably come and gone.

It’s now 2023. That’s a lot of time to pass. Is it possible Adrian Peterson could shock people and return? Sure. It was pretty surprising when he played for the Titans and Seahawks in 2021.

Peterson said if he doesn’t get another contract this year, then he’ll officially hang it up. Bet on that being the outcome. It’s simply hard to imagine a 38-year-old running back whose best days are behind him all of a sudden returns to the field. It’s not impossible, but it’s definitely not probable.