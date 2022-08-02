Someone dropped a ton of cash on a gold watch that belonged to genocidal murderer Adolf Hitler.

An unknown person paid $1.1 million through Alexander Historical Auctions for a gold watch engraved with the dead dictator’s initials, according to the New York Post.

As you can expect, some people were not happy about the Nazi leader’s watch being auctioned off.

Watch owned by Hitler sells for $1.1 million. (Credit: Alexander Historical Auctions)

“This auction, whether unwittingly or not, is doing two things: one, giving succor to those who idealize what the Nazi party stood for. Two: Offering buyers the chance to titillate a guest or loved one with an item belonging to a genocidal murderer and his supporters,” European Jewish Association (EJA) Rabbi Menachem Margolin said in reaction to the sale.

The biggest questions surrounding this situation are why does someone want a watch once owned by a murderous tyrant and what are they going to do with it?

Plenty of people have relics from WWII, but a lot of them were taken as trophies off the battlefield after America went over to Europe and dominated the German military.

In fact, this watch was initially a trophy item as well. French sergeant Robert Mignot took it during the war and then sold it to a family member, according to the auction house.

War trophies have existed forever, but once you start buying items that belonged to one of the most evil and sadistic people to ever live, there are going to be some questions that get asked.

History shouldn’t be erased and there’s nothing wrong with owning historical items because you’re a history junkie. However, if you’re buying a watch owned by Hitler for any other reason than that, it’s a major red flag.