Addison Rae Dances In Lingerie, Pro Golfer Charley Hull Is Lady In Red & Texas Is Not Back

Week 4 was another great week of football. I feel like I’ve said this every week this College Football season, but that might just be because it’s true. There were way too many tight games for Top 25 teams against unranked opponents and a couple of upsets.

We had a doink decide a game. No. 25 Miami got embarrassed at home by Middle Tennessee in front of almost nobody. Missouri might have saved Bryan Harsin’s job by handing the game to Auburn after multiple chances to win.

No. 22 Texas proved they were not back by losing to Texas Tech. Horns were down all over the place on Saturday in Lubbock.

"I told you they were gonna break.



The country's gonna find out. EVERYTHING RUNS THROUGH LUBBOCK." pic.twitter.com/5k1atLU4l2 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) September 25, 2022

No. 21 Wake Forest took No. 5 Clemson to overtime, putting up 45 points in the process. Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Oklahoma. Michigan proved they don’t belong in the Top 4 by allowing Maryland to keep the game close despite repeated attempts by the Terrapins to turn the game into a blowout.

And we can’t forget that No. 11 Tennessee won a big game against No. 20 Florida in Knoxville. Victory cigars all around!

The ending in Knoxville. Wow pic.twitter.com/l9lG1HL5Jq — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) September 24, 2022

We have to assume these two kept their word and celebrated Tennessee’s win appropriately. There’s no reason to believe they didn’t.

Some Advice For The New King

Life doesn’t have to be that hard. This little girl already has it figured out. When asked what advice she had for the new king or what she would like to see him do, little Winifred answered, “Do a backflip.”

Critique of Sunday Screencaps

Someone from the Screencaps community wrote in last week and wanted off of the babes rollercoaster ride I’ve been meticulously putting together on Sunday mornings. I’ve taken note.

While I do enjoy mixing it up and putting together more of a babes rollercoaster ride, that’s not a decision that is left up to me. Screencaps belongs to the people. As Joe pointed out, it’s a learning process.

If the people want me to stick to what has already been established then that’s what I’m going to do. The standard is the standard. Now let’s have a little fun!

Numbers from :

Middle Tennessee State is now 3-0 all-time against Miami.



That's the most wins without a loss by any team against Miami in its program's history.



Massive day for the Blue Raiders. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 24, 2022

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Things are falling apart on the field AND in the stands for Miami this afternoon… pic.twitter.com/hUKnKD51or — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) September 24, 2022

Move over beer snakes. Its the pizza tower era now. pic.twitter.com/wNEuY72kP0 — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 24, 2022

Marvin Harrison Jr. is really playing in Louis Vuitton cleats and an Apple Watch 😮‍💨❄️pic.twitter.com/3dGa6gXZvx — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 25, 2022

FIRED UP DAVE ARANDA pic.twitter.com/jG0Zv2udhv — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) September 24, 2022

Lots of cool new additions to Williams-Brice Stadium this year pic.twitter.com/h7W8DrqSlt — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) September 25, 2022

John Daly appearance at the A&M-Arkansas game tonight. pic.twitter.com/mG1qvoFkHe — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) September 25, 2022

Billy Napier is upset that his #Gators are inferior to the #Vols pic.twitter.com/u2lj41uZGe — Davey Hudson (@Davey_Hudson) September 24, 2022

How to make rice 🍚: pic.twitter.com/V2s9L8fH0R — Shasta & Sasha (@UHMascots) September 24, 2022

SORRY FOR THE DELAY BUT HORNS DOWN pic.twitter.com/bnzksUtMLl — Dana Beers (@danabeers) September 25, 2022

pic.twitter.com/TsHQ08lqMT — Man Bear Pig is Real dot Com (@MBPisReal) September 24, 2022