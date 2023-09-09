Add Tulane And The Points To Your Ticket

Videos by OutKick

Ole Miss vs. Tulane, 3:30 ET

College Football Week 2 is here and the biggest adjustments that you’ll see from most teams typically come from Week 1 to Week 2 so it is almost harder to handicap because you really need to figure out who will be able to implement change and who won’t. I didn’t have a great week last week in the plays, but I think I’ve got a good read on the teams I’m looking at this week. Let’s break down the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup.

Ole Miss is the 20th-ranked team in the country and certainly has the more popular or recognized squad of the two people. They, of course, looked like world beaters as they won their opening game 73-7. But, they didn’t beat the world, they beat Mercer. That’s not a team that will beat many squads this season. The offense looked great as they gained 667 yards, but that’s obviously not realistic to expect them to replicate. They threw over 500 yards and even their starting quarterback tossed four touchdowns and 334 yards with minimal effort and time on the field. In order for them to win this game they will need to be sharp on offense, and keep Jaxson Dart upright. The offensive line giving him time to throw will be key as I’m not quite as confident in their running game. Ole Miss also will need to play really well defensively because Tulane isn’t exactly a slouch when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 22: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels reacts against the LSU Tigers during a game at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Tulane has already shown they aren’t too small for a big game. Last season they ended their year with a win over USC in a Bowl Game. Their starting quarterback, Michael Pratt, is a really solid player and doesn’t appear to shy away from big moments. They were able to open the year against South Alabama and put up 37 points against a pretty decent defense. I would be surprised if Ole Miss is able to stop Pratt for a full game, but they should be able to for a little bit. The pass rush of Ole Miss will most likely disrupt what Tulane is looking to do. How well will Tulane prepare for that though? Are they going to go for deep balls or will they just do short passes? Defensively, we’ve already mentioned how good Ole Miss is on offense, but it isn’t like Tulane has a bad defense. I just think they will be tested in many ways today.

What do I expect from this game? Points. I have mentioned that both teams will be good offensively, and even the defenses aren’t exactly bad, but the total at 65 isn’t one I really want to touch. I think Tulane should keep this game close though. Being at home, against a ranked opponent, with the knowledge that this game could propel them to another good Bowl game later in the season, I think they at the very least keep it close, if not win outright. I’ll take Tulane +7.5 points.

