Adam Zimmer’s Sister Shares Emotional Message Following His Passing

The sister of Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer is publicly mourning his loss.

Zimmer’s family says the 38-year-old’s death was unexpected.

In an Instagram story, Corri Zimmer White asks “How can one family handle so much pain?” She added:”My heart is physically hurting so bad. I miss you so much big brother.”

Corri included memories of her alongside her brother as well as their father Mike, who was the former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. The family lost their matriarch at the age of 50 in 2009.

Adam’s sister went on to explain how close the siblings were after their mother’s passing. Corri stated: “He was always there for me and always the first to show up and volunteer at my foundation events… I never even had to ask.”

Adam Zimmer at his sister’s wedding. Instagram/lilzime

Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach Adam Zimmer with his sister. Instagram/lilzimc

POLICE SAY NO FOUL PLAY IS SUSPECTED

Adam Zimmer held various coaching stints since joining the NFL in 2006. He was the co-defensive coordinator under his father with the Vikings for a year, then became an offensive analyst this season for the Bengals.

Zimmer was working remotely in Minnesota when he was found dead by local police after a welfare check was placed. ESPN is reporting that an autopsy will be performed to find the cause of death.

Mendota Heights police chief Wayne Wegener Jr. told reporters that they are “not investigating this as a suspicious death.”

Across social media, tributes pour in from football players, fans and Zimmer’s former teams.

Statement from the #Bengals and Mike Brown on the tragic passing of Adam Zimmer at age 38. pic.twitter.com/uIm0m9uiWE — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

Deeply saddened by the news of Adam Zimmer…tremendous coach & person. Had the privilege of sitting next to him flying back from games. Learned so much. Praying for the Zimmer family. — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 1, 2022

Heartbreaking news this morning. RIP Adam Zimmer. Prayers to his family. pic.twitter.com/qqcqZVfX2w — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) November 1, 2022