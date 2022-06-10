Adam Silver, NBA Commissioner, Backs Boston Fans: ‘I Get It’

Much has been made about the cussing crowd occupying the seats of Boston’s TD Garden.

First it was Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, referring to Celtic supporters as “disgusting,” and “shameful.” Then Klay Thompson sarcastically called those same fans “real classy.” Steve Kerr weighed in too, complaining – because that’s what Steve Kerr does.

Well, they better get used to it. League commissioner Adam Silver doesn’t have any problem with the hostile home fans, saying Thursday: “I get it.”

Silver was asked by Boston’s WCVB-TV his thoughts on the crowd from Wednesday evening’s NBA Finals Game Three between Golden State and Boston and responded: “I want fans to enjoy themselves, of course as the league office you want to see it done with respect for all the participants. But I get it.”

"I love the energy Boston fans bring to the game," #NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says in response to the Garden crowd screaming F– You Draymond [Green]. “I want fans to enjoy themselves, of course from the league office you want to see it done with respect, but I get it." #wcvb pic.twitter.com/pNok8CaBFU — Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) June 9, 2022

Silver’s comments were made less than 24 hours after Green was serenaded with chants of “F*ck you, Draymond,” by the Beantown faithful.

“Fu*k you Draymond” chants in the Garden. pic.twitter.com/fX06YiYWTb — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 9, 2022

“I love the energy that the Boston fans bring to the game,” Silver added, per WCVB-TV.

He’s in luck. Boston fans have another opportunity to showcase some of that energy this evening when the C’s host Golden State in Game Four. FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Celtics, backed by their rowdy crowd, as four-point favorites. Tip off is scheduled for 9:00 pm EST.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF