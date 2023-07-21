Adam Sandler Looks Like He’s In Peak Condition During Pickup Game

Videos by OutKick

Adam Sandler continues to set the bar for male conditioning.

The legendary actor hit the streets of New York this week for a little pickup basketball, and he was in absolute peak form. I’m talking the works — the premium Adam Sandler package, if you will.

Giant gym shorts? Check.

Massive shirt with iconic saying? Check.

Disheveled hair/beard? You bet your ass.

Shoe game on point? Oh yes.

Frankly, the only thing missing was Kevin James and Rob Schneider flanking his sides. Other than that, we got ourselves absolute prime Sandler in the streets of NYC Thursday afternoon:

Adam Sandler is the gold standard

Unreal talent right there. Sandler is the absolute best at being one of the dudes and nothing more. Guy is worth hundreds of millions and has made a dozen hits spanning three decades and yet here he is, just hooping with the common folk.

Nobody has the Baggy shorts & XXL shirt market cornered like Adam Sandler. Nobody. God, what I would give to be able to dress like that and have Adam Sandler’s bank account at the same time. I truly couldn’t imagine.

Anyway, here we are in 2023 and it’s still Adam Sandler’s world we’re all living in. How many actors pumped out A+ content in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020s?

From Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore to Uncut Gems, he’s truly a Hall of Fame specimen — both on the big screen and the city courts.

Baller.