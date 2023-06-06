Videos by OutKick

Duke Giarraputo may not be the most sought-after prospect in the college football recruiting Class of 2025 (yet), but he might be the coolest. His recent visit to the University of Arizona led to an all-time recruiting moment.

Giarraputo is a 6-foot-3, 205-pound athlete from Westlake Village, California. He plays for Oaks Christian High School and is set to enter his junior year this fall.

Duke Giarraputo at his former school, Windward High School. (Image via Hudl)

On the field, Giarraputo lines up at linebacker, defensive end, safety and receiver. Off the field, he boasts a 4.0 GPA.

As of right now, Giarraputo has interest from Duke, Princeton, Texas, UCLA and USC, and recently received his first scholarship offer from Arizona. There is a long way to go with his recruitment, but wherever he ends up, a lot of hype is sure to follow.

Not only is Giarraputo a valuable depth piece with a high ceiling, his last name holds some serious weight.

Duke’s father, Jack, is a big deal in the entertainment world. Jack Giarraputo co-founded Happy Madison Productions with Adam Sandler.

Jack Giarraputo and Kevin James in 2009.

(Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for ESPN the Magazine)

The 20-year industry vet has received a producer credit on more than 50 films, including Grown Ups, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, The Benchwarmers, The Longest Yard, Big Daddy, Billy Madison and Heavyweights. His films with Disney, Paramount, Sony, Fox and Warner Brothers have grossed more than $3.5 billion in worldwide box office revenue. Not too shabby!

Thus, wherever Duke Giarraputo goes, he will have some pretty famous people rooting for him. Sandler, his father’s business partner and close friend, is the biggest.

Duke Giarraputo has Adam Sandler in his corner!

Giarraputo was on-campus in Tucson over the weekend and left with an incredible visit reel. Amidst the clips from his trip to Arizona, he was photographed getting a haircut at the team barber shop — in a full uniform.

Duke Giarraputo visits the University of Arizona.

There have been a lot of amazing visit photos throughout the years, but getting lined up in the game day drip is up there. It’s amazing.

If that wasn’t great enough, Sandler tweeted out the video and showed his support.

Go get em Duke pic.twitter.com/6kxg8CGAcY — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) June 2, 2023

Rob Gronkowski, a former Wildcat himself, even joined in on the love.

Giarraputo may not end up at Arizona when it’s all said and done. He has more than 20 months to decide on where to play, if he chooses to wait that long.

But now, wherever Giarraputo ends up, he has Adam Sandler’s fanbase backing him. Pretty cool!