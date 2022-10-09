Adam Levine & Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo Hit The Beach Following DM Scandal

Being caught sliding into the DMs is a relationship ender for some people. Others approach the situation with the mindset of no physical contact, no foul.

Adam Levine‘s pregnant model wife, Behati Prinsloo, must be a “no physical contact, no foul” kind of person. The whole DM/cheating scandal involving the Maroon 5 singer doesn’t appear to have had any affect on her at all.

If the situation did bother her, she hasn’t shown it in public. It’s quite possible Levine had to come up with a Kobe Bryant-esque apology gift that we don’t know about. Whatever the case she’s been all smiles.

What DM Scandal?

Prinsloo was all smiles again Saturday when she and Levine were spotted at the beach near their Montecito, Calif. home.

The couple was joined by their kids as they enjoyed each other’s company on a blanket. The kids did some surfing before joining mom and dad on a family bike ride.

Image Credit: Backgrid

When the first allegations from Instagram model Sumner Stroh first surfaced, Levine issued a statement on social media.

He said, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Image Credit: Backgrid

There were a couple of more allegations of Levine showing up in the DMs that followed. But several appearances since then suggest that they’ve put the entire situation behind them.

The day at the beach comes after Levine performed with Maroon 5 in Las Vegas at Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event fundraiser last weekend. Prinsloo was reportedly backstage supporting him.

If you can sing and are covered in tattoos slide all you want. Otherwise I would advise against it. Things aren’t likely to workout the same way for you.