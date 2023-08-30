Check Out Adam Driver As Enzo Ferrari In New Trailer For ‘Ferrari’

Videos by OutKick

2023 hasn’t been the most exciting Formula 1 season in recent memory, with Red Bull and Max Verstappen winning every weekend. However, thanks to the sport’s recent surge in popularity, there’s a slew of Formula 1-related movies and TV shows on the way. On Wednesday, we got a taste of one of them: Michael Mann’s Ferrari.

As you may have guessed, this movie is about Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.

It’s an interesting story in and of itself, but the casting makes this even more intriguing because Adam Driver is playing Enzo Ferrari.

I’m not sure if you have ever seen a photo of Enzo Ferrari, but you don’t see him and think, “You know who could play him? The dude who played Kylp Ren.”

Nonetheless, that’s who Mann — the director of The Last of the Mohicans and Heat — decided to cast.

The trailer for the movie dropped on Wednesday giving us our first glimpse of Driver as Ferrari.

FERRARI official teaser.

A Michael Mann film starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz.

Exclusively in theaters Christmas. #FerrariMovie pic.twitter.com/y17zAZQctg — NEON (@neonrated) August 30, 2023

I’m thinking my ass will be in a theater seat for this one.

First of all, it’s a great trailer. It doesn’t look like it gives anything away. Not that this would be a spoiler-heavy movie, as one can read the Wikipedia page about Enzo Ferrari and know where it’s headed.

I also loved how there was no dialogue until the end. Just the sound of an engine purring.

It looks pretty good and Penelope Cruz as a female lead certainly never made anyone angry.

The marketing team should get a raise as well. Dropping the trailer the week of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza — Ferrari’s home race — is a big brain move.

More F1 flicks are coming including Brad Pitt’s project with Apple and Keanu Reeves’ upcoming Brawn GP documentary which will be on Disney+.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle