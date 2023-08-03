Former Penn State Player Claims *HOLDS BREATH* Star Players Get Better Treatment

Videos by OutKick

Would it shock you to learn that star college football players receive better treatment than scrubs?

Go ahead and take a seat because you’re about to learn some potentially life-altering news.

It turns out that star players might actually be treated much better than players who never see the field, according to former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman.

“[Former Penn State coach Bill] O’Brien was like, ‘There’s a scale, dude. Like, if you’re really good at football, like, and make a lot of plays on Saturdays, then you can probably get away with messing some other things up. You can probably miss a few classes. You can probably get in trouble a little bit. If you are really bad at football, then you can’t get away with any of that stuff.’ And he would just say that all the time,” the former Nittany Lions and UMass player turned “Next Up with Adam Breneman” host said in a recent viral TikTok video.

Yes, it’s true. Star players have more leeway than those who don’t make plays.

Of all the stunning developments in the world of college football I expected to hear today, this wasn’t one of them.

Star players are treated better? Say it ain’t so. I thought everyone in life was equal and everyone was to be treated the same.

Am I now learning college football is a meritocracy where the best get more freedom? Absolutely stunning development.

There are always tiers of stars.

Obviously, you should have read that with so much sarcasm that it should be oozing through your screen. I am shocked this even needed to be said.

Nobody believes all athletes are equal just like nobody believes people in any other career are treated equally. Every job has stars, average people and losers.

Whether it’s sports, the military, business, media, public service or anything else you can think of, there will always be tiers of people.

You know why Colin Kaepernick isn’t in the NFL? His talents didn’t outweigh his baggage. Matthew Stafford kneeled during the anthem and he’s still cashing huge checks.

Why do guys on SEAL Team 6 and Delta Force get to play by different rules? Because they’re tier one operators. They’re the best at what they do.

Sports are no different. You better believe people are treated differently depending on how talented they are. The starting QB at Alabama or any other power conference absolutely is treated differently than the walk-on kicker. Welcome to reality.

Unfortunately, we now live in an era where a lot of people expect complete conformity and fairness. Well, life isn’t fair and the climb to the top of the mountain doesn’t care about fairness at all.

It’s all about who is the best, and that’s what America is all about. The best rise and the rest fall aside. If you’re looking for everyone being equal, I believe communism is for you. In this country, the cream always rises and often gets a different kind of leash when it comes to what’s tolerated.