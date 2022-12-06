Actress Kirstie Alley Dead At 71 After Battling Cancer

Cheers actress Kirstie Alley at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer. The actress had been receiving medical attention at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

Alley’s children, True and Lillie Parker, announced the news late Monday via the actress’ Instagram account.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement read.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Alley was a two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner: one for her prominent role as Rebecca Howe in Cheers; the second for her performance in the TV special David’s Mother.

She was active in Hollywood from 1978 to 2020: becoming a household name through her 76 acting credits and appearing on big-screen hits such as Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.

Actor John Travolta commemorated the late actress, calling her one of the kindest people he had encountered in Tinseltown.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie,” Travolta posted on his Instagram. “I know we will see each other again.”

Alley gained attention later in life over her support for ex-president Donald Trump.

Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis also paid tribute to Alley.

“I’ve just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died,” Curtis posted. “She was a great comic foil in [Scream Queens] and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news.”

Rest in Peace