Actress Jameela Jamil Says Her First Ever Booty Call Went Wrong After Her Partner ‘Misused A Drug That Excites A Man’s Sausage’

Videos by OutKick

Jameela Jamil is known for two things, being an actress and for oversharing. Her appearance on Today earlier this week to promote her new podcast left her telling her fans that she shouldn’t be allowed on live TV.

The 37-year-old’s new podcast is called Bad Dates, and as the name suggests it’s about bad dates. The podcast will have celebrities join her to talk about the worst dates they’ve ever had.

Jameela Jamil shocks Today co-hosts with booty call story (Image Credit: YouTube)

While discussing the new podcast, Jamil revealed that a few of the comedians she’s recorded episodes with and then was asked about her own worst date. This is where the oversharing comes in about what she says was her first ever booty call.

Jamil pauses as she collects her thoughts to tell the story “legally.” She then jumps right in, “I had a man take several steps into my apartment on what was supposed to be my first ever booty call. He collapsed three steps in.”

The shocked Today co-hosts look on as she continues, “He broke all of his front teeth. They flew across my apartment.”

“He split his chin open and collapsed, and it’s because he had misused a drug that excites a man’s sausage. It’s the only way I can say that.”

Her story left Al Roker in complete silence while a couple of his co-hosts nervously laughed. Jamil admits following the reaction that the appearance might be her last on the show.

Al Roker left speechless (Image Credit: YouTube)

This Is Not The Booty Call Experience Anyone Wants

With a story like that who needs to go back on a silly little morning show? If her guests are sharing anything close to that it might be worth a listen.

I have a feeling that there won’t be too many that top her first ever booty call gone wrong. Although there probably will be more of Jamil oversharing.

As I mentioned this isn’t her first time revealing too many details about something that happened to her. When promoting the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series she revealed an unusual injury she had suffered doing her own stunts.

“I was hurting in place that I really didn’t know exists,” Jamil said. “Like, you’ll probably have to bleep this out, but I pulled a muscle in my a**hole. I didn’t know that was possible!”

Take it from whoever ruined Jamil’s first ever booty call and be careful with the use of those pills that excites a man’s sausage.

You don’t want to wake up with missing teeth and blood dripping from your chin. Most people don’t want that experience anyway. There are probably a few that wouldn’t mind.